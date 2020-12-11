Remember the glowing splendor of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Riverfront Park several years back? Spectacular pieces similar to that event's gem-hued fabric lanterns have returned to the region this holiday season for the new Northwest Winterfest, hosted in Spokane Valley at the Mirabeau Park Hotel. Lanterns, including playful pandas, magical reindeer and a majestic dragon, are displayed in the hotel lobby alongside festively decorated Christmas trees. Stop by to brighten winter's dark days at this new event, which is set to return in 2021 at Mirabeau Meadows Park. Through Jan. 2, open daily. Free to view. Mirabeau Park Hotel & Convention Center, 1100 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley. northwestwinterfest.com (924-9000)

Spokane Public Library Virtual Storytime

Families can cozy up together safely at home, maybe with a soft blanket, favorite stuffed animal and some hot cocoa, to enjoy the Spokane Public Library's weekly children's storytime held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning through the end of the year, and possibly into 2021. It's super easy to tune in and find out which picture book the SPL's children's librarians will be reading each day; simply head to the library's Facebook page and go to the videos tab, where past readings are also archived for more storytime fun. Tue-Thu at 10 am through Dec. 17 (except holidays). Free. Online; details at spokanelibrary.org/storytime; streaming at facebook.com/spokanelibrary.

Yoga With Dogs

There's one more opportunity remaining this year to spend a morning doing some restorative yoga alongside the equally restorative effect of being around a bunch of adorable, adoptable dogs. The last of Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary and Lilac Lotus Yoga's Yoga With Dogs sessions allow a limited number of guests to convene for an hourlong class, followed by coffee, tea and some pup snugs. Make sure to preregister early, as each session can only seat five participants. If you miss the chance to sign up or can't go, consider making a donation to the nonprofit animal rescue. Sat, Dec. 19 at 9 am and 10:30 am. $15. Higher Ground Animal Sanctuary, 16602 N. Day Mt. Spokane Rd. lilaclotusyoga.com/events.

Paint & Sip with Megan Perkins

You've seen her whimsical watercolors of iconic regional landmarks in the pages of local magazines, on gallery walls and more; maybe you've even hoped to someday take a class with the prolific watercolorist Megan Perkins. Your next chance is coming up soon, when Perkins teams up with the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture for a session teaching tips and techniques to improve your own impressionism painting skills. Seating for the class is limited, so don't wait to sign up. (If it can't be held in person, the session will move online.) Thu, Jan. 21 from 5:30-8 pm. $18-$55. Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. northwestmuseum.org (456-3931)