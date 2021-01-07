o make us
aware of our infinite
and atomic obligation
to each other she and i face to face with you
remind us to kiss you with the kisses of our mouth
she asks me to be more devoted to her than to myself
more devoted to us than to her and more devoted to you than us
police shootings chokings deaths from a white on high
make me aware of the worlds circling
the blood of the sow who has eaten her young and the cities we live in
american male white male dark white break us God kiss us until we breathe
with atomic breath the substantial air of atonement
our beautiful lips not ours but yours their beautiful face your face
American Book Award winner Shann Ray is the author of Atomic Theory 7, Sweetclover, American Copper, Blood Fire Vapor Smoke, American Masculine, Balefire, Forgiveness and Power in the Age of Atrocity, and The Souls of Others. He lives with his wife and daughters in Spokane and teaches at Gonzaga University.