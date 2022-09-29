Question of the Week



SCOTT ROBERTS



About five times a week. I take him [baby in an attached bike carrier] out almost every day for an hour-and-a-half or two.

That seems like a pretty sweet ride.

I got hurt in the Marines, so I had to get an e-bike because I can't keep pedaling ... I have 100 miles on it now ... [the baby] likes getting out.



GIB HEINZ

We're from Canada, so we just came down to spend a couple days

And how's it been riding your bike in Spokane?

We haven't been anywhere else except the park. We think it's a little crazy with the traffic, the business and all that. So we kind of stick with where it's a little safer.





BRYAN BURKE

Every day.

Does Spokane feel safe to bike?

No, but I do it anyway. I wouldn't say safe, it doesn't necessarily feel super dangerous either. You got to have your head on a swivel. I assume every car is going to hit me until it's like 100 feet away.



LAUREN SCHUBRING

I just started riding a bike after I got an e-bike. It makes it a lot more accessible to ride to work and not get all sweaty. Now I ride my bike every day to work. I'm actually a planner, so I think a lot about transportation. My big goal ... is to have Howard [Street] be a greenway.









MELANIE BERRY

Not as much anymore, I mostly rely on the bus now ... It's kind of sketchy when we don't have protected bike lanes.

Would more bike lanes make it easier?

Especially if there was protection so cars can't get into it. Because I feel like if it is just a painted line that's not safe. And it's not great to ride your bike on the sidewalk.

INTERVIEWS BY NATE SANFORD

9/26/2022, RIVERFRONT PARK