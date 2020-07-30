Ric Meyer: They haven't. We have. Started with one dog. Now we have two bunnies, a bird and another dog.



Hadley Morrow: Mine has actually become a little brattier! He was used to being home alone for long stretches of time, but when I was home he was always the center of my world. Now he has to watch me worship a computer for eight hours a day, and he doesn't understand it. He's often trying to crawl up on my lap to get me to look at him instead of that dumb thing. And when I do leave the house, he howls like a wild dingo, which he never used to do.

Marc Anthony: Given that we are nearly always together 24/7, our three dogs and one cat get even more than normally distraught when we go out shopping for 30 minutes.

Gail Cory-Betz: We're retired, so it's not been much of a change in our house.

Kyle Aiken: Ummmm, they're cats, so they think they rule the world no matter what's going on.

Melissa Opel: Our three dogs struggle when we have to leave. Our littlest guy makes us chase him around the house and hides in the most obvious spots. Early on, they got a little crabby with each other and we realized they weren't used to all the together time either. It's been an adjustment but seems to have worked itself out.

Amethyst Liacos: My cat has gotten way more social, but that may be more to do with her "lion cut" and being cold. The dogs, all five of them, are clingier than ever. I have felt bad every time I have left them to go to work even though my roommate is home. My shepherd mix is especially clingy and apparently pouts when my husband and I are gone. ♦





EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.