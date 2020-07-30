On the Street

How have your pets changed during the pandemic?

click to enlarge comment1-1-2fc553574d21cc2a.jpg

Ric Meyer: They haven't. We have. Started with one dog. Now we have two bunnies, a bird and another dog.

Hadley Morrow: Mine has actually become a little brattier! He was used to being home alone for long stretches of time, but when I was home he was always the center of my world. Now he has to watch me worship a computer for eight hours a day, and he doesn't understand it. He's often trying to crawl up on my lap to get me to look at him instead of that dumb thing. And when I do leave the house, he howls like a wild dingo, which he never used to do.

Marc Anthony: Given that we are nearly always together 24/7, our three dogs and one cat get even more than normally distraught when we go out shopping for 30 minutes.

Gail Cory-Betz: We're retired, so it's not been much of a change in our house.

Kyle Aiken: Ummmm, they're cats, so they think they rule the world no matter what's going on.

Melissa Opel: Our three dogs struggle when we have to leave. Our littlest guy makes us chase him around the house and hides in the most obvious spots. Early on, they got a little crabby with each other and we realized they weren't used to all the together time either. It's been an adjustment but seems to have worked itself out.

Amethyst Liacos: My cat has gotten way more social, but that may be more to do with her "lion cut" and being cold. The dogs, all five of them, are clingier than ever. I have felt bad every time I have left them to go to work even though my roommate is home. My shepherd mix is especially clingy and apparently pouts when my husband and I are gone. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "ON the Street"

Tags

Trending

To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls
A rundown of the best overlooked gems in the new Peacock film library
In the midst of social distancing, we check in on a few winners from the Inlander's 2020 Best Of Readers Poll
The makeup's gone, but the hair's still there: Dee Snider keeps rocking well past his Twisted Sister years
Local veterinary clinics are busier than ever amid the pandemic, while other pet care services struggle to catch up
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps , Pets

Local veterinary clinics are busier than ever amid the pandemic, while other pet care services struggle to catch up

By Chey Scott

Local dog groomers are still struggling to catch up on appointments after being forced to shut down for weeks this spring.

Local animal shelters adapt to pandemic guidelines to ensure safety for all animals, staff and the public

By Lizzie Oswalt

Some of the many dogs adopted from Spokane Humane Society since the shelter reopened its public walk-in hours in mid-July.

Revelations on the trail lead to entrepreneurial ventures for Spokane startup NOBO Pets

By Jeremey Randrup

NOBO Pets owner Evan Purcell and Bodhi the dog, &#10;who inspired the company's flagship product.

The good, the bad and the painful truth about adopting a pandemic puppy

By Dan Nailen

Meet Daisy, our managing editor's pandemic puppy with a penchant for gnawing.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

To prevail in November, Joe Biden will need to confront lurking Russian trolls, dodge kneecapping nicknames and tune out the polls

By Robert Herold

Don't get too comfortable, Joe.

Readers respond to the Black Lives Matter mural in Spokane, at 244 W. Main Ave.

Each letter of the mural was painted by a different artist.

The goal of Trump's evil campaign strategy: Provoke more violence

By Steven A. Smith

Demonstrators expressed their frustrations with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler when he visited the protest zone late Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Fueled by a wide array of grievances, including against police brutality, protests have rocked Portland for eight weeks.

This is America: Local leaders, activists and educators of color try to make sense of it all

By Jacob H. Fries

Demonstrators gather in Spokane on June 7.
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back

By Derek Harrison

No-Li owner talks about the importance of community and giving back
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Coeur d'Alene Street Fair

Coeur d'Alene Street Fair @ Downtown Coeur d'Alene

July 31-Aug. 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 30- 5, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation