Tori Bailey: No. Kids do catch it and while they usually have mild symptoms, studies are showing that they are actually better at spreading the virus to others. Those who have worked in schools already knew they were little germ machines! So they may not get that sick but what about the school employees, family members, community members?



Shane Mabrey: Yes. If the guidelines are followed from the state. Schools going agaitnst them should be willing to pay hazard pay and have a plan for emergency medical leave.

Jennifer Pavlic: If we don't do in-person instruction, then we need to seriously start thinking about taking care of children's mental health... I know that mine are suffering... Zoom and internet meetings are not a replacement for seeing your friends... Friend interaction is just as important to the health of children.

Gene Brake: Absolutely not. When the CDC says we should expect to see up to 30,000 deaths in the next three weeks, it's not logical to consider in-person school. Opening schools to in-person instruction will cause our cases to soar and thousands of lives are in jeopardy as a result.

Ann Frankos: I say parents get paid to teach at home... Also, we shouldn't have to fork over taxes for schools and teachers who wish not to open... for too many years schools have turned into liberal dumpsters and I'm sick and tired of paying for it!

Nicole Bishop: Obviously it's not ideal to have students learning from home, but the cost of that doesn't compare to the mass toll of human lives that will be lost by confining students into a large-scale version of a petri dish.

David Seesholtz: Tough choice but I say remote with as many kids as possible and in-person for those that can't. I think we all need to work together. If you have the ability to have your kids home, do it. That way we have as little amount of students in school as possible. ♦



Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.