On the Street

Sports fans, how will you spend your time during this unusual season?

click to enlarge comment1-1-048ec3febcff676a.jpg

Tom Sanderson: Thank goodness baseball and hockey started again. Cornhole was not entertaining. I was about to start looking for a sledding channel.

Bob Wilson: Lost interest years ago and the feelings just get greater as every day passes.

Derrick Oliver: Watching the sports that we do have available! Shout out to the NBA for making watching basketball feel surprisingly normal during a pandemic that's made life anything but normal.

Ric Meyer: I've been concentrating on training my son more. With his football season canceled, we've been out working out. He loves football.

Michael J. Salsbury: Training for one more marathon in this life because Sunday is the best day to run long. Will I miss buying Taco Time tacos and dumping taco filling over my regular nachos for a double down football fan feast? Perhaps.

Russell D. Edwards: I will spend my time waiting for sports leagues to play next year, and not be whiny about them not playing like a lot of people.

Blaise Barshaw: Make more art and love. Can never get too much of those!

Michelle Binion: Crying because I just had to cancel my San Diego trip to see my Patriots play!

Brock Johnson: Still continuing to tune in to sports networks on game day to watch the games and post my opinions online.

Rick Gallinger: Go Hawks! ♦


EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Trending

Mask mandates help reduce COVID, but can make it harder for deaf people to communicate
Lessons learned from empty college football fields, plus some options for your Saturday afternoons
The 10 worst movies of summer 2020 came straight to your TV screen
Inside the absurd GOP effort to question the ancestry and legitimacy of Kamala Harris
Wooden City Spokane becomes the second Northwest location for trio who started the restaurant in Tacoma
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps , Sports

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

Sportsplex gets a "world-class" name, Minecraft for ants, new music and more!

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Inside the absurd GOP effort to question the ancestry and legitimacy of Kamala Harris

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Sen. Kamala Harris of California is the first woman of color to be part of a major U.S. political party's national ticket.

Readers respond to the psychological impact of the pandemic on children; column about Biden's obstacles to defeat Trump

Garfield Elementary Teacher Lonna Gately, right, hands out meals to a student in March.

The power of incumbency and the Electoral College give Donald Trump a fully stacked deck that Joe Biden must overcome

By Robert Herold

Don't count out President Trump just yet.

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region

By Josh Kelety

Karl Otterstrom, Spokane Transit Authority's chief planner, argues that the coming Central City Line is a gamechanger for the region
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Garden Expo

Garden Expo @ Spokane Community College

Sat., Sept. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 3- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation