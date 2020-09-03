Tom Sanderson: Thank goodness baseball and hockey started again. Cornhole was not entertaining. I was about to start looking for a sledding channel.

Bob Wilson: Lost interest years ago and the feelings just get greater as every day passes.

Derrick Oliver: Watching the sports that we do have available! Shout out to the NBA for making watching basketball feel surprisingly normal during a pandemic that's made life anything but normal.

Ric Meyer: I've been concentrating on training my son more. With his football season canceled, we've been out working out. He loves football.

Michael J. Salsbury: Training for one more marathon in this life because Sunday is the best day to run long. Will I miss buying Taco Time tacos and dumping taco filling over my regular nachos for a double down football fan feast? Perhaps.

Russell D. Edwards: I will spend my time waiting for sports leagues to play next year, and not be whiny about them not playing like a lot of people.

Blaise Barshaw: Make more art and love. Can never get too much of those!

Michelle Binion: Crying because I just had to cancel my San Diego trip to see my Patriots play!

Brock Johnson: Still continuing to tune in to sports networks on game day to watch the games and post my opinions online.

Rick Gallinger: Go Hawks! ♦



EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.