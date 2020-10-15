

Mary Olsen Schumacher: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Medical science is amazing, and this reads like a novel — it's not.



Caleb Knox: Deep Kindness by Houston Kraft!

Tom Davis: I read This Book Is Full Of Spiders. I read it last year too, as well as the year before that, and before that. It's a tradition. I'll never not recommend David Wong.

William F. Johns: Straight Man by Richard Russo because I needed to laugh out loud.

Trent Cody Quintero: William Randolph Hearst: The Early Years.

Michele Slider: So You Want to Talk About Race by Seattle author Ijeoma Oluo.

Nancy Ann Smith: The Sasquatch Hunter's Almanac by Sharma Shields. What a wild adventure it was!

Hayley Olson: The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, which is a well-written look at the life of the famous Achilles through the eyes of his best friend Patroclus. Not what I would call everyone's favorite cup of tea given, it depicts Achilles' and Patroclus' relationship as romantic, but it's filled with plenty of emotion and heart.

Bob Jenson: The King of Elfland's Daughter. It's an old one — predates Tolkien, but it is one of the most elegant and beautifully written books I've ever read.

Sharon Vore: The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson. It's historical documentation of the epic great migration of Blacks from the South. It's history that you never learned in school.

Cheryl Mckeen: Who's in Charge by Michael Gazzaniga. Fascinating book on how your brain functions.

Joseph Edwin Haeger: $50,000 by Andrew Weatherhead. It's a book-length poem and it's so dang good. It's a pitch-perfect representation of what our emotions and brains do every moment of every day. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.