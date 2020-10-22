On the Street

If he's elected, should Biden add more seats to the Supreme Court?

click to enlarge GEOFF LIVINGSTON PHOTO
Geoff Livingston photo

Jasen Riley: Yes, and only presidents who are elected by the popular majority vote should have the right to nominate Supreme Court justices. Otherwise, our country and its laws will be decided by a minority and our true democracy will be undermined.

Patrick Dockrey: Worrying about partisan filling of the SCOTUS is a ship that sailed five years ago. Republicans have destroyed any nonpartisanship in the appointment process. That leaves adding judges, or tossing out a couple and replacing them.

Dale Damron: I hate the tit-for-tat warfare over court appointments. Let's resolve the first issue, that of congressional precedent of allowing court vacancies to stack up whenever the Senate majority leader senses it is to his or her party's advantage.

Don Lamp: Assuming Democrats win the Senate, they must use their majority to "pack" the court. First, the Senate must do away with the filibuster, because Democrats' Senate majority will probably be very thin, perhaps 51 to 50 with Kamala Harris being the deciding vote. After years of Mitch McConnell's refusing to hold hearings on Obama's court nominations and then hypocritically pushing through Amy Coney Barrett while America is already voting on Trump's replacement, Republicans have no standing to argue that altering the court's makeup and abolishing the filibuster violates the sacred traditions of the "world's greatest deliberative body."

Peter Knight Remington: More seats perhaps but I'm much more interested in seeing an end to lifetime appointments.

John Kari Slack: Nope! This question would never be asked for a Republican candidate.

Keith Hamlin: No, deal with the cards you have.

Brock Johnson: Yes, he should. It needs to be increased and maintained. Trusting Trump to do anything is a huge mistake and a recipe for disappointment. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On The Street"

