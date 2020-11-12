Elizabeth Marlin: I watched all of Downton Abbey. I just really need some escapism where people are relentlessly civil to each other.



Elaine Fulton: Yellowstone with Kevin Costner. It's on Amazon but is really good; set in Gallatin Valley in Montana. Developers vs. ranchers vs. Indian casinos... Lots of drama.

Sherry Haas: The Trial of the Chicago 7. Great movie.

Laurie Bond Saltzman: Down to Earth. Excellent, positive documentary series about ways countries are working to save the planet.

Pat Partovi: I am enjoying Heartland. It's a family show with lots of horses and beautiful scenery.

Brock Johnson: I'm in the process of watching the Game On mini documentary series about the history of video games, and I've recently streamed the new Unsolved Mysteries series and the beginning episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. I also recently watched Enola Holmes.

Brittany Miller: The Queen's Gambit is super good.

Nichole Stafford: Ratched. I finished that in a 48-hour time frame.

Jolene Delyea Baldwin: Movies: Love Guaranteed, How Do You Know, I Am Woman — all good, wholesome movies.

Ric Meyer: The Mandalorian season 2 just came out.

Rachele Nichols: Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix!!!

Chris Adamson: Wentworth. Omg, I'm on the edge of my seat half the time... awesome show!

Brigette Cole: The Queen's Gambit, The Medici, The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Netflix), The Three Musketeers (BBC or Amazon), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Red Dwarf (BBC).

Elizabeth Anne: Somebody Feed Phil! Perfect food/travel show when you are wishing other countries were allowing Americans in. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.