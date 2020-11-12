On the Street

What are some of the best shows or films you've streamed lately?

click to enlarge comment1-1-c03b9b4756e11976.jpg

Elizabeth Marlin: I watched all of Downton Abbey. I just really need some escapism where people are relentlessly civil to each other.

Elaine Fulton: Yellowstone with Kevin Costner. It's on Amazon but is really good; set in Gallatin Valley in Montana. Developers vs. ranchers vs. Indian casinos... Lots of drama.

Sherry Haas: The Trial of the Chicago 7. Great movie.

Laurie Bond Saltzman: Down to Earth. Excellent, positive documentary series about ways countries are working to save the planet.

Pat Partovi: I am enjoying Heartland. It's a family show with lots of horses and beautiful scenery.

Brock Johnson: I'm in the process of watching the Game On mini documentary series about the history of video games, and I've recently streamed the new Unsolved Mysteries series and the beginning episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. I also recently watched Enola Holmes.

Brittany Miller: The Queen's Gambit is super good.

Nichole Stafford: Ratched. I finished that in a 48-hour time frame.

Jolene Delyea Baldwin: Movies: Love Guaranteed, How Do You Know, I Am Woman — all good, wholesome movies.

Ric Meyer: The Mandalorian season 2 just came out.

Rachele Nichols: Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix!!!

Chris Adamson: Wentworth. Omg, I'm on the edge of my seat half the time... awesome show!

Brigette Cole: The Queen's Gambit, The Medici, The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Netflix), The Three Musketeers (BBC or Amazon), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Red Dwarf (BBC).

Elizabeth Anne: Somebody Feed Phil! Perfect food/travel show when you are wishing other countries were allowing Americans in. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the street"

Tags

Trending

After months of dark screens, Spokane movie theaters begin projecting again
Area restaurants shift plans for dine-in holiday service, with many also offering pre-orders for dishes to take home
Local musicians talk the unusual challenges and unexpected charms of recording in quarantine
Schools in the Inland Northwest haven't caused major COVID-19 outbreaks — but experts still urge for slow reopening
New online show from EWU art gallery explores myths and legends from Latin America and the Carribean
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Perhaps Joe Biden's grab bag of liberal policy proposals scared conservatives enough to tamp down what was supposed to be a wipeout

By George Nethercutt

Congrats, President-elect Joe Biden.

On the Street

On the Street

The most damaging legacy of the 2020 election could be the loss of faith in our electoral process

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that he could only lose the election if the Democratic Party rigged the system.

Readers respond to Friday's news that Dr. Bob Lutz — Spokane's health officer who's managed the region's response to COVID-19 — had been asked to resign

Dr. Bob Lutz
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Readers respond to proposal by Rep. Matt Shea; the smell of Spokane

State Rep. Matt Shea is losing one letter writer's vote.

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Letter: Spokane doesn't have a homeless issue

A homeless outreach worker in downtown Spokane.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 10

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 12-18, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation