On the Street

Bob Valen: Staying home, of course. We will FaceTime with the grandkids. Our hope is Christmas 2021 will be an in-person event.

Susan Stratton: Sleeping! Postal employee here. Work day before, day after Christmas. It's a Christmas gift to have a day to rest in the midst of this postal chaos.

Hayley Olson: My boyfriend and I are spending the time Christmas morning with each other before briefly stopping by his parents house to pick up and open presents. Masked the entire time, of course.

Brock Johnson: At home with family. I'm pretty sure no holiday excursions are possible because of certain restrictions amidst this wretched coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Bishop: My family and I will be opening our presents over Zoom, and ending the morning with a few rounds of Among Us.

Rachele Nichols: Cozied up at home, ham in the oven, and Christmas Vacation playing in the background.

Wayne Anderson: We will deliver presents to my daughter and grandkids on Christmas Eve, wearing masks, no hugging. Christmas Day just Kathy and me... Hey, it's only one year. Let's be safe and celebrate next year!!

Sarah Van de Graaf: Well, I thought I knew how I was spending Christmas, but now I don't. At least I know I will be with my husband and children.

Nicole Colby Pauls: Staying Ho Ho Home! ♦