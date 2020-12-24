On the Street

How are you spending Christmas this year?

click to enlarge comment1-1-4f575df90923e7f5.jpg

Bob Valen: Staying home, of course. We will FaceTime with the grandkids. Our hope is Christmas 2021 will be an in-person event.

Susan Stratton: Sleeping! Postal employee here. Work day before, day after Christmas. It's a Christmas gift to have a day to rest in the midst of this postal chaos.

Hayley Olson: My boyfriend and I are spending the time Christmas morning with each other before briefly stopping by his parents house to pick up and open presents. Masked the entire time, of course.

Brock Johnson: At home with family. I'm pretty sure no holiday excursions are possible because of certain restrictions amidst this wretched coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Bishop: My family and I will be opening our presents over Zoom, and ending the morning with a few rounds of Among Us.

Rachele Nichols: Cozied up at home, ham in the oven, and Christmas Vacation playing in the background.

Wayne Anderson: We will deliver presents to my daughter and grandkids on Christmas Eve, wearing masks, no hugging. Christmas Day just Kathy and me... Hey, it's only one year. Let's be safe and celebrate next year!!

Sarah Van de Graaf: Well, I thought I knew how I was spending Christmas, but now I don't. At least I know I will be with my husband and children.

Nicole Colby Pauls: Staying Ho Ho Home! ♦

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Trending

Cami Bradley, Marshall McLean and more local musicians look back at the trials and tribulations of 2020
The continuing quest to stop downtown Spokane's sidewalks from electrocuting dogs
Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020
How Spokane officials can help to create more affordable housing inside city limits
With Pixar's latest feature Soul hitting Disney+, a look back at the animation studio's best
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Columns & Letters

How Spokane officials can help to create more affordable housing inside city limits

By Michael Allen

The Perry District has benefited from investment as one of Spokane's "centers and corridors."

Readers respond to news that the Spokane City Council voted last week to rename Fort George Wright Drive in northwest Spokane to Whistalks Way, a topic we covered in depth earlier this year

Spokane Tribal Council Chairwoman Carol Evans along what used to be Fort George Wright Drive.

Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset

By High Country News

Joe Biden has an opportunity to rebuild better than before.

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Readers also liked…

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

What the founder of the local urbanist blog Spokane Rising thinks the city is doing right- and where it's faltering

By Josh Kelety

What the founder of the local urbanist blog Spokane Rising thinks the city is doing right- and where it's faltering
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

DMX-Mas-Eve Yoga Class

DMX-Mas-Eve Yoga Class

Thu., Dec. 24, 8 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 23-29, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation