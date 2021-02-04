On the Street

comment2-1-fe9fb3df108a0522.jpg

Rachael Dorr: We've been working on the backyard! The fence was in need of staining and we cleaned up the whole back area, put rock down the sides and in the back. We've added solar motion lights and a fire pit. Going to start a garden this spring as well.

Lonna Gately: I've painted three rooms in my home, organized my laundry room and kitchen, and replaced an old doorbell and thermostat to modernize the house. Then I had somebody else paint the main part of the inside of my house... We have been very fortunate to have jobs that have gone uninterrupted and can afford to do these fun things! It's been busy in our house!

Samantha Aich: I made a catio; set up my new washer/dryer by myself from scratch, including the duct work; installed a closet system in an empty walk-in closet, created an upstairs studio, wallpapered my room; redid my laundry and kitchen floors and painted cabinets.

Haley Landen: Full-blown kitchen/family room remodel (1,000 square feet). Been waiting 15 years to finish the last phase of remodel to a 1911 South Hill home, and we're finally getting to it.

Mike Vanderbosch: We turned an old stairwell into a pantry in our 1904 Corbin Park home.

Claire E Matlen: We've replaced our furnace, redone ducting, and my husband is working on finishing the basement! It'll be great to have a play area that can get messy for our two little ones.

Beth LaBar: We built a parking area, concrete paver patio and fence in our backyard. It was a project we had been wanting to do for years. It was a good excuse to get the family to work together, especially with two teenage boys.

Haley Fink: We've done three: redesigned a guest bedroom, custom built a wall-to-wall office desk and room redesign, and designed/built a home gym. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Trending

Spokane school levies usually see widespread support. This year, a levy proposal has drawn more GOP opposition
Spokane poet Kathryn Smith's new book offers sometimes scary, often stunning look at our world
Why is truth risky?
The Collection Bakery offers a diverse selection of baked goods from around the world
Carole King's Tapestry turns 50, and it's still one of the greatest singer-songwriter albums of all time
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On The Street"

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

Former state Rep. Matt Shea, at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Spokane last week, falsely blamed the Capitol siege on antifa.

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Why is truth risky?

By CMarie Fuhrman

Don't ask the author to write about buffalo.

On the Street

On the Street

Since the fall of Tom Foley, Spokane seems to be stuck on the sidelines

By Robert Herold

Speaker of the House Tom Foley (right), First Lady Hillary Clinton and &#10;House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt in 1993.

Rob Curley's ethical lapse as the Spokesman-Review's editor is too egregious to ignore

By Steven A. Smith

President Joe Biden, left, is sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, right, at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Looking on are Biden's wife Jill Biden, second from left, daughter Ashley Biden, third from left; son Hunter Biden, center; and Vice Kamala Harris, second from right.
More »

Readers also liked…

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.

Road Rants

This letter writer has a message: Learn to drive, Spokane.

We're supposed to be kind to the fine folks prolonging this pandemic?

By Gary Crooks

Protesters marching in April against Idaho's stay-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Spokane's police ombudsman Bart Logue eyes tackling systemic issues in local law enforcement

By Josh Kelety

Spokane police ombudsman Bart Logue
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Meals on Wheels Spokane Cinn-A-Gram

Meals on Wheels Spokane Cinn-A-Gram

Fri., Feb. 5 and Fri., Feb. 12

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 4-10, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation