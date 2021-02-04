Rachael Dorr: We've been working on the backyard! The fence was in need of staining and we cleaned up the whole back area, put rock down the sides and in the back. We've added solar motion lights and a fire pit. Going to start a garden this spring as well.



Lonna Gately: I've painted three rooms in my home, organized my laundry room and kitchen, and replaced an old doorbell and thermostat to modernize the house. Then I had somebody else paint the main part of the inside of my house... We have been very fortunate to have jobs that have gone uninterrupted and can afford to do these fun things! It's been busy in our house!

Samantha Aich: I made a catio; set up my new washer/dryer by myself from scratch, including the duct work; installed a closet system in an empty walk-in closet, created an upstairs studio, wallpapered my room; redid my laundry and kitchen floors and painted cabinets.

Haley Landen: Full-blown kitchen/family room remodel (1,000 square feet). Been waiting 15 years to finish the last phase of remodel to a 1911 South Hill home, and we're finally getting to it.

Mike Vanderbosch: We turned an old stairwell into a pantry in our 1904 Corbin Park home.

Claire E Matlen: We've replaced our furnace, redone ducting, and my husband is working on finishing the basement! It'll be great to have a play area that can get messy for our two little ones.

Beth LaBar: We built a parking area, concrete paver patio and fence in our backyard. It was a project we had been wanting to do for years. It was a good excuse to get the family to work together, especially with two teenage boys.

Haley Fink: We've done three: redesigned a guest bedroom, custom built a wall-to-wall office desk and room redesign, and designed/built a home gym. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.