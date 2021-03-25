Bella Claire-Marie York: Absolutely, a good exercise routine with my girls. We started walking 3 miles every day, and upgraded to riding bikes about 5 miles a day. I love it!



Andrea LaPlant: My husband works a lot but has been working from home for the last year, which has made our marriage so much healthier. While I know a lot of couples couldn't handle being in the same house with each other all day, everyday, the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for us.

Karen Mobley: Happily, the pandemic has brought me into stronger relationships with my neighbors. I am grateful for their support. I hope it has brought others good along with the challenges.

Amber Oosting: Before the pandemic I was an active alcoholic that worked 60-hour weeks in hospitality. Getting stuck in quarantine gave me a chance to breathe, finally stop drinking and get into therapy. I started college last fall and have a 4.0! My whole life has changed from a year ago.

Kathleen Merrill: I've learned how to be more efficient in breaking down large Amazon Prime delivery boxes. I don't do it very often, and there are a bunch piled up in my garage, but I know how to do it more efficiently.

Jenn Cole: We signed up for a meal service and started cooking every night! We have really honed our cooking skills and learned a lot.

Steve Blymyer: I've found a new love of home brewing!

Wendy McCall Seignemartin: I started hiking regularly and completed my first backpacking trip last summer. Since I was out hiking so much, I also became a volunteer steward for the Dishman Hills to give back to a great local trail system.

Cassandra Walls Espinoza: I quit smoking on April 5th of last year after almost 20 years. I started at age 13. I'm almost one year free. I was worried how I'd fare catching COVID. It was a change I've been ready to make for years now, and the circumstances pushed me to do it. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.