What big change would you like to see happen locally?

Bobby Whittaker: More dedicated (not commingled with motorized traffic) bicycle, pedestrian and ADA access trails connecting the heart of downtown to nearby historic neighborhoods, business districts, culturally significant areas and public spaces (parks). Also more land acknowledgment.

Misty Qsyk: A better performing arts center with real acoustics for musicals and other stage shows.

Jolene Delyea Baldwin: Make the heart of downtown a walking area only. Have parking in the outer lying areas.

Shannon Fell Boniface: More bike friendly.

Scott Piepel: Incentivize builders to build affordable starter houses instead of >$600,000 McMansions.

Erin Maggart: I would like to see the houseless humanized and housed.

Ryan Oelrich: Zoning changes partnered with incentives to build creative, fun and affordable housing options with community in mind.

Holly Robertson: Affordable housing, affordable parking that's not a sprawl. Invest in infrastructure as well as art. We need to invest in our community and less in "tourism."

Samantha Falcone: Food truck court like in Idaho!

Blaise Barshaw: Beer carts like in Portland!

Dori Luzzo Gilmour: Less white supremacists and racism.

Neal Schindler: We could really use a great Jewish delicatessen.

Jaz Starry: Trash/litter cleanups and preventing waste buildup. There's way too much of it around town. I know people are going to blame the homeless, but it's a problem everywhere.

Mike Fales: How about donated pianos available to play in the downtown area. Everett, Washington, has quite a few, and it's amazing. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

All Comment »

