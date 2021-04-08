On the Street

What's your favorite author or favorite book of all time?

comment1-1-ca0ff23f5eaae578.jpg

Missy Sanders Majnarich: I've read every Jodi Picoult book written, as a [social worker] the themes all relate to relationships and tensions in life. Best known for Nineteen Minutes and The Pact, more recently Small Great Things on race/supremacy.

Dennis Liming: Wendell Berry. Besides being a great voice for the environmental movement, his fictional series that chronicles the rural town of Port William from pre-Civil War to today is right up there with anything William Faulkner ever wrote. I love his writing.

Amy Balenzano: Patricia Briggs writes great supernatural books. They are all set in cities in the Pacific Northwest, Tri-Cities as home base. She's spoken at Auntie's Bookstore a couple times now, and I've gotten to meet her.

Chris Warren: I really miss Patrick McManus... Great reading on camping trips.

Beth Ann Johnson: Terry Pratchett's Discworld books; anything by Herman Wouk; How to Cook a Wolf by MFK Fisher; anything by David Sedaris; World War Z by Max Brooks — I could go on and on. Pick a fav? Depends on the direction of the wind.

Mary Baker: David Sedaris. So relatable, so funny. I got my mom hooked on his books, which is a sweet memory I have of my mom.

Kelly Stopher: Pat Conroy: Lords of Discipline, South of Broad, Prince of Tides, The Great Santini.

Kate Rau: Authors? So many! Sherman Alexie. Brady Udall. Jon Krakauer. Terry Tempest Williams. Pam Houston. Domingo Martinez. Jess Walter. Annie Dillard. Jonathan Safran Foer. Favorite book: Refuge by Terry Tempest Williams.

Neal Schindler: Kurt Vonnegut balanced satire and humanism, absurdity and poignancy better than most.

Cynthia Rowe: Swan Song by Robert McCammon and Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Trending

10 underrated and overlooked movies on the new Paramount+ streaming service
The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021
An Airway Heights police officer — honored as a leader combating domestic violence — is accused of abusing numerous women
For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium
Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

John Stockton

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium

By Michael Allen

Part of the new stadium location proposal is the commitment by the United Soccer League to locate a team in Spokane.

On the Street

On the Street

Fear, empathy and the power of true stories

By CMarie Fuhrman

Fear, empathy and the power of true stories

27 ways to make the Inland Northwest an even better place to live

One idea submitted to the Inlander would involve making Riverfront Park part of a lifesized treasure hunt.
More »

Readers also liked…

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Spokane's police ombudsman Bart Logue eyes tackling systemic issues in local law enforcement

By Josh Kelety

Spokane police ombudsman Bart Logue

Next month's election is a battle between old and new Spokane, between forward- and backward-looking candidates

By Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a former National Book Award finalist. His seventh novel, The Cold Millions, will be released in 2020.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II

American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 23

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 8-14, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation