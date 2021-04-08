Missy Sanders Majnarich: I've read every Jodi Picoult book written, as a [social worker] the themes all relate to relationships and tensions in life. Best known for Nineteen Minutes and The Pact, more recently Small Great Things on race/supremacy.



Dennis Liming: Wendell Berry. Besides being a great voice for the environmental movement, his fictional series that chronicles the rural town of Port William from pre-Civil War to today is right up there with anything William Faulkner ever wrote. I love his writing.

Amy Balenzano: Patricia Briggs writes great supernatural books. They are all set in cities in the Pacific Northwest, Tri-Cities as home base. She's spoken at Auntie's Bookstore a couple times now, and I've gotten to meet her.

Chris Warren: I really miss Patrick McManus... Great reading on camping trips.

Beth Ann Johnson: Terry Pratchett's Discworld books; anything by Herman Wouk; How to Cook a Wolf by MFK Fisher; anything by David Sedaris; World War Z by Max Brooks — I could go on and on. Pick a fav? Depends on the direction of the wind.

Mary Baker: David Sedaris. So relatable, so funny. I got my mom hooked on his books, which is a sweet memory I have of my mom.

Kelly Stopher: Pat Conroy: Lords of Discipline, South of Broad, Prince of Tides, The Great Santini.

Kate Rau: Authors? So many! Sherman Alexie. Brady Udall. Jon Krakauer. Terry Tempest Williams. Pam Houston. Domingo Martinez. Jess Walter. Annie Dillard. Jonathan Safran Foer. Favorite book: Refuge by Terry Tempest Williams.

Neal Schindler: Kurt Vonnegut balanced satire and humanism, absurdity and poignancy better than most.

Cynthia Rowe: Swan Song by Robert McCammon and Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.