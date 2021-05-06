On the Street

What's your favorite local spot for happy hour?

click to enlarge Bistango owner Reema Shaver - DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo
Bistango owner Reema Shaver

Steve Geving: All of the happy hour drinks and appetizers at MAX at Mirabeau.

Ralph Jameson: Ferraro's cheese sticks! The best.

Deborah Perry: Baba's tamarind sour. Also love the sweet and sour cauliflower!

Joi Libsack: Elliot's on Monroe; Cold IPA and Fried Pickles.

Ashley Irvine: Bistango's huckleberry martini.

Kristine Williams: Wild Sage and the Wild Sage (martini).

Amanda CastroLang: Mine used to be the Wave. Austin's Live Fire BBQ has great happy hour house tacos if they are still doing it.

Karyn Hoekema Woodard: Pre-pandemic, the Safari Room's drinks and flatbreads are half off. Clinkerdaggers' customer service is amazing, and the scratch margaritas are the best I have ever had.

Larry Cebula: The patio at Browne's Bistro is the finest place in Spokane to sit and drink. The outdoor patio at No-Li is spectacular.

Sarah Blain Bain: It used to be Clover, but then sadly they just shut their doors.

Katherine Eleanor: Half-price cocktails and flatbreads at the Safari Room — best happy hour in town. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE
Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Trending

No human being is illegal
Choose your fighter: Does the new Mortal Kombat movie have anything to offer a non-fan?
With their most successful album turning 50, the Carpenters turn out to be more than just soft-rock siblings
Idaho activists are trying to make "equity" and "social justice" taboo on college campuses
Some suggested routes showcasing the best of Spokane for this year's virtual Bloomsday
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

No human being is illegal

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

One thousand three hundred miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, the Greyhound Bus Station in Spokane allowed U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents to indiscriminately target undocumented immigrants.

The Unsinkable DBH

By David Kilmer

Duane Hagadone, cutting through the waters of the lake he loved.

On the Street

On the Street

As the Boise Statehouse is deep in an anti-constitutional fever, the Mormon Church may be starting to hit the brakes

By Douglas Siddoway

Things have gotten completely out of control at the Idaho Capitol.
More »

Readers also liked…

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Letter: Spokane doesn't have a homeless issue

A homeless outreach worker in downtown Spokane.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II

American Inheritance: Unpacking World War II @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 23

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 6-12, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation