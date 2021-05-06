click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo Bistango owner Reema Shaver

Steve Geving: All of the happy hour drinks and appetizers at MAX at Mirabeau.



Ralph Jameson: Ferraro's cheese sticks! The best.

Deborah Perry: Baba's tamarind sour. Also love the sweet and sour cauliflower!

Joi Libsack: Elliot's on Monroe; Cold IPA and Fried Pickles.

Ashley Irvine: Bistango's huckleberry martini.

Kristine Williams: Wild Sage and the Wild Sage (martini).

Amanda CastroLang: Mine used to be the Wave. Austin's Live Fire BBQ has great happy hour house tacos if they are still doing it.

Karyn Hoekema Woodard: Pre-pandemic, the Safari Room's drinks and flatbreads are half off. Clinkerdaggers' customer service is amazing, and the scratch margaritas are the best I have ever had.

Larry Cebula: The patio at Browne's Bistro is the finest place in Spokane to sit and drink. The outdoor patio at No-Li is spectacular.

Sarah Blain Bain: It used to be Clover, but then sadly they just shut their doors.

Katherine Eleanor: Half-price cocktails and flatbreads at the Safari Room — best happy hour in town. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.