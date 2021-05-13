Young Kwak photo

Blaise Barshaw: Why bother to try? The same people who have bitched about losing their "freedom" and telling everyone what a "patriot" they are for the past year-plus won't take 15 minutes of their precious time to get a shot to stop this—it's unbelievable to me.



Molly Walts: Show them my smallpox vaccine scar. We beat smallpox by mass vaccination.

Brandon Hollee: Tell Republicans they can't have it and it's only for the liberal elites. They would start vaccinating to "own the libs."

Nicole Colby Pauls: I think bringing vaccines to where people already are is key. 1) Providers people already have a relationship with and are likely to listen to; 2) literally where they already go, to overcome the burden of appointments and going somewhere they don't usually go. Think pop-ups at parks, games, casinos, malls.

Kate Rau: A year's worth of free Chick-fil-A and a Trump 2024 hat.

Elaine Snouwaert: Mobile vaccine clinics that go to them and promise to have a one-on-one conversation to answer all their questions or show them the why and how it works including how it only works if the majority participate.

Holly Robertson: Pay them. Mobile vaccine clinics. Go to them. Make sure people can take paid time off to get it.

Brandon Hollee: Slap a DoTerra label on those bad boys!

Aaron Hendry: Remind them how many vaccines they've already gotten.

Lori Michelle: If people want to risk possible death/lifetime disability, that's on them. A consenting adult has every right to risk their health and possibly their lives. There won't be herd immunity, but the herd will definitely be culled.

Larry Cebula: Proof of vaccination needed to fly, go to indoor concerts, films, etc., to attend universities, and for any job working with the public. ♦

EDITOR'S NOTE

Normally, we ask our question of the week of people we randomly encounter on the street. But with the coronavirus pandemic, we instead asked our followers on social media to share their thoughts.