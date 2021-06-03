On the Street

What’s the worst customer service interaction you’ve experienced?

click to enlarge customer-service.jpg

Barbie Riva: Had a customer order one of our most popular hamburgers and they ate the whole thing and said it wasn’t very good. Asked why he didn’t care for it and he said “because I’m a vegetarian.”

Faith Ibbetson-Gilfillan: Not me but my best friend was working at Dairy Queen, and she had a lady order an ice-cream cake. Everything was done per the lady’s order, but when she came in to pick it up it wasn’t what she wanted. She had changed her mind on the colors and style and was mad that they couldn’t just change the cake, or give her a refund because she changed her mind. She was screaming profanities at my friend over it.

Related
Elijah Fenenbock adds cheese to a pizza at Versalia.

With loosened restrictions on the horizon, restaurants and bars struggle to find employees

Valerie AVerybrady Rongey: During the winter of the 93 inches of snow, my receptionist quietly asked the person on the phone to hold so she could see what she could do to help her. She muted it and looked at the rest of us, and yelled out, “This woman is yelling at me because it is snowing on her street. Did we make it do that?” (We hire subcontractors for snow removal, and that year the city hired them all away.)

Mikayla Grant: I once had a lady accuse me of adding salt to her soup on my way to the table. She said it tasted just overwhelmingly salty, and I said “I’m sorry the kitchen makes it the same every day,” and so she said, “Did YOU pour salt into it on the way here ’cause that’s what it tastes like.” She was so rude. She made a big scene and then had to sit in our lobby to “Make sure she didn’t have a heart problem from all the salt.” It was ridiculous.

Mary Bly: I was waiting to pay for parking inside River Park Square; meanwhile the woman in front of me lays into the pay station attendant. The gal working the station was about 16, and this grown woman is harassing her about the price of parking at the mall going up about $3. The poor gal working didn’t know what to say or how to respond, so I stepped in and said, “It’s a bummer you have to pay more to park — hardly leaves money to fill up all those shopping bags you’re holding!” She quickly paid and left, Nordstrom bags and all.

Trending

Look inside; there's work yet to be done
A Quiet Place Part II is the rare sequel that's as good as — if not better than — its predecessor
With loosened restrictions on the horizon, restaurants and bars struggle to find employees
St. Vincent takes a time machine to the '70s on the funky, stylish Daddy's Home
GPS trackers, an underground holding tank, a Mexican vacation, a foiled kidnapping plot and the dark web: Inside the FBI's case against Spokane's Dr. Ron Ilg
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Peeps

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

Spokane's new flag designed by Derek Landers.

On the Street

On the Street

On the Street

Bistango owner Reema Shaver
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Look inside; there's work yet to be done

By CMarie Fuhrman

Among the items included in the "appropriation window" is a photo of the Lone Ranger and Tonto.

Readers respond to a news story showing that the redder a Washington county was politically, the less likely its residents were to be vaccinated:

Readers respond to a news story showing that the redder a Washington county was politically, the less likely its residents were to be vaccinated:

On the Street

On the Street

The raging waters of the Spokane River Falls and its ancient gorge bring past, present and future together at the new Riverfront Park

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Five-year-olds Malachi Lovoy (left) and Lincoln Gowin climb at the Ice Age Floods Playground during the grand opening of the new North Bank area of Riverfront Park.
More »

Readers also liked…

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

By Josh Kelety

Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District's new administrator, aims to chart a course towards a healthier regional community

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Letter: Since I moved back to Spokane, I have been thrilled with what it's become

Spokane's ballots are being mailed this week. Pick up our election issue next week.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Well-Read Moose Anniversary Celebration

Well-Read Moose Anniversary Celebration @ The Well-Read Moose

Fri., June 4, 6 p.m. and Sat., June 5, 8:30 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 3- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation