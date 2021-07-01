Question of the Week

Maggie Brayton: We have a pool and are loading up on ice cream and food that doesn't require cooking.
Doolin Dalton: I will set up motion-activated misters inside and outside.
Kari Wood Cooksey: AC, baby.
Susan Smith Lindsey: I hope the city is setting up cooling centers. With school out and libraries closed, vulnerable children and elderly residents without air conditioning will need a place they can escape the dangerous temperatures.
Joseph Edwin Haeger: Heading to the Grand Canyon where it's supposed to be 82. See ya, suckerssssssssss!
Brie Edwards: A/C. It was installed three years ago in the house. It is a total game changer for summer.
Louis Morningstar: Awesome weather, I hope it lasts all summer long!
Michael Climu: Living in our pool, staying in the basement, and looking at real estate in Canada.
Brandon Warren: I'm going to jump in the lake naked.
Tom Sanderson: One does not plan to be cool... one just is.
Ian Nordstrom: Anyone have a summer house in Alaska they're not using right now?
Steve Cripe: Not do Ironman...
Jeremy Bergener: Day drinking.
Derrick Oliver: Swim in my neighbor's pool. Don't tell him. ♦