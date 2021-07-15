Question of the Week

Neal Schindler: My jokes are AMAZING.
Matthew Weaver: My heart.
Brendan Flynn: I play four different instruments, and everything I've learned on them over the years has been by ear. Or by watching others play.
Bridget E C Freeman: I can sleep like nobody's business!!!
Anastasia Hauflin: My amount of patience ...
Jesse Quintana: My autism and its superpower of hyperfocusing.
Rebecca Bender: My recovery story.
Doolin Dalton: I use pretty good, if ridiculous, nom de plumes on social media.
Shane Mabrey: I'm a school psychologist and a damn good one. I've lived through some pretty awful stuff, so being able to take that and channel it into helping kids that were suffering like me is my superpower. ♦