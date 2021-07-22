Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Amanda Howard Phillips: @Chipphillipsphoto Local landscape photographer, musician, adventurer, Renaissance man.



Renei Yarrow: @employeetears. Being a part of the corporate world, it's ALL relatable and funny and devastating. Laughter and tears.

Rachele Nichols: America's Test Kitchen (@testkitchen) They will never steer you wrong with any dish. Also the equipment corner, tips and tricks, and taste testing. It's a wonderful tool/reference for anyone who likes to cook, from novice to master chef.

Michael Vanderpool: @sasquatchbbq and @menwiththepot for great outdoor cooking videos. @pleasehatethesethings and @costanzagrams because they're hilarious.

Clare G Brown: The literal BEST millennial content: @justme.rod

Ginger Ewing: @siblingsordating @squidthegriff @cheapoldhouses @zillowgonewild @tunameltsmyheart @bldpwr and a shit ton of pug handles. Why? I like my Instagram feed to be slightly more geared toward things I'm interested in and/or that make me happy. I use Facebook as more of a platform to share information about work, an event, or discussing particular subject matters. Instagram still feels a bit more personal maybe? Substantive perhaps? I'm not sure, good question.

Carrie Ferguson: Shota (@chefshota) from Top Chef. Really happy for his success.

Carly Hall: @cheapoldhouses The name says it all.

Ian Nordstrom: @birdsarentreal It's high time we spread awareness on how all birds are actually government surveillance drones.

Wilma Gyswyt Flanagan: @the.botanical.alchemists

Lee Ann Mauk: @zillowgonewild Because who doesn't want a home with a potato shed? ♦