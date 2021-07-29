Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Penny Simmons: Watched "Thriller" video debut on Halloween with all our friends.



Josephine Keefe: So, so much to love and miss about what MTV brought to my youth. Earliest memory is staying up late to watch Liquid Television. The graphics and animation were brilliant.

Sarah Brody: I remember I used to practice drawing the logo all the time. And there was Julie Brown, but also "Downtown" Julie Brown.

Erika Deasy: I don't think I ever loved anything so much in my early teens once it went live. "Seeing" the music I loved so much before my eyes was so cool. Not to mention, being able to crush on Simon LeBon in "Rio" when I was in junior high school was spectacular! As I got into my high school years, I got more into Headbanger's Ball and grew out my infamous (and probably bulletproof) AquaNet coiff. The '80s were the time to be alive because of MTV.

Sally Jo Clapper: MTV! I worked at a cable company in Spokane when it started. It exploded onto the scene of TV and rock and roll — beyond the coolest thing ever imagined. Employees were given T-shirts, mugs, pins, etc. as part of the promotional blitz. I don't know when they got off the music television track, but for a while it was the best channel ever for music lovers and video artists.

Tim Thompson: August 1st: "Video Killed the Radio Star" by the Buggles. Watched it that day.

Melody Daines: I liked watching Singled Out with Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, before they turned into awful people.

Heidi Perry: I used to go home with a friend and watch TRL every day after school! And stay up late watching all their shows: Real World, Road Rules.

Julie Hoseid: Waiting for hours for the video you wanted to see played.

Clare G Brown: Daria helped me process a lot of '90s girl teen angst. ♦