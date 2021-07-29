Question of the Week

What do you remember about watching MTV back in the day?

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Penny Simmons: Watched "Thriller" video debut on Halloween with all our friends.

Josephine Keefe: So, so much to love and miss about what MTV brought to my youth. Earliest memory is staying up late to watch Liquid Television. The graphics and animation were brilliant.

Sarah Brody: I remember I used to practice drawing the logo all the time. And there was Julie Brown, but also "Downtown" Julie Brown.

Erika Deasy: I don't think I ever loved anything so much in my early teens once it went live. "Seeing" the music I loved so much before my eyes was so cool. Not to mention, being able to crush on Simon LeBon in "Rio" when I was in junior high school was spectacular! As I got into my high school years, I got more into Headbanger's Ball and grew out my infamous (and probably bulletproof) AquaNet coiff. The '80s were the time to be alive because of MTV.

Related
Pat Benatar ruled the early MTV screen.

Forty years ago this week, MTV changed everything in the music business

Sally Jo Clapper: MTV! I worked at a cable company in Spokane when it started. It exploded onto the scene of TV and rock and roll — beyond the coolest thing ever imagined. Employees were given T-shirts, mugs, pins, etc. as part of the promotional blitz. I don't know when they got off the music television track, but for a while it was the best channel ever for music lovers and video artists.

Tim Thompson: August 1st: "Video Killed the Radio Star" by the Buggles. Watched it that day.

Melody Daines: I liked watching Singled Out with Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, before they turned into awful people.

Heidi Perry: I used to go home with a friend and watch TRL every day after school! And stay up late watching all their shows: Real World, Road Rules.

Julie Hoseid: Waiting for hours for the video you wanted to see played.

Clare G Brown: Daria helped me process a lot of '90s girl teen angst. ♦

Trending

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis
Disney's Jungle Cruise Has Us Considering The Best Theme Park Films
New South Perry Lantern offers eclectic food and craft beer in a restored, historic space
The Festival at Sandpoint returns with outdoor rock, country, blues, R&B, and symphonic concerts for a wide range of tastes
As vaccination rates lag in rural northeast Washington, health officials fear COVID 'onslaught'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Question of the Week"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis

By Ben Stuckart

We must allow for more diversity of housing in single-family zones. Think Kendall Yards-style housing variety.|Young Kwak photo

Readers react to last week's guest column from Robert Herold on Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' silence on major issues affecting her constituents:

Cathy Morris Rodgers is not alone in her cone of denial about just about any issue of consequence. |Gage Skidmore photo

The collapse of local news organizations imperils our democracy, and here's a once-unthinkable solution to consider: government help

By Steven A. Smith

Steven A. Smith is a former editor of the Spokesman-Review.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

53rd Annual Art on the Green

53rd Annual Art on the Green @ North Idaho College

Fri., July 30, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat., July 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 29- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation