Question of the Week

Has your rent increased recently? If so, by how much?

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Casandra Thompson: My rent went up by 62 percent. They said it's because I haven't gotten a rent increase in three years. I thought they owed me for taking two years to get rid of my problem neighbors.

Geni Beckham: Before I moved to Idaho my rent was increased by $50. Not much you say? Try living on social security, and rent and food prices go up.

Trish McFarland: My sister's went up $800 per month! When on fixed income, where is that $$ coming from? They never missed a month! They want to move... but where?

Holly Olsen: $1,100 to $1,695 starting August 1st. I never missed a payment during COVID; been here eight years.

Erik Mason: I've heard from a couple people that their rents were going up by 50 percent or more. It is outrageous! I don't know how single parent families are supposed to do it. I am sure there are many factors; increasing property values = increasing property taxes; even for those who have paid their rent on time, etc., the missed rent of others is being passed along. I wish I knew how to fix it.

Leesandro Chapa Garcia: Mine has been creeping up little by little. It usually goes up $50 every other year. Last time it was in 2018; got a letter yesterday it is going up $100. Funny how my salary doesn't go up to supplement that.

Tony Lucas: Supply NEEDS to outpace demand. Landlords are in a position to be able to be greedy and evidently they are. Get them out of that position.

Beth Stickelmeyer: Mine only went up $100. Thank God! I was expecting worse.

Caitlyn Lee: Rent went up by $400. Never paid late or missed payments, EVER.

Melody L. Wright: Thank God, only going up $25 dollars, $750 to $775. So thankful.

Marie Anderson: $775 to $1,075 in four years. ♦

Trending

At Sparky's Bird Store, a parrot's death and a SWAT standoff stir up claims of animal abuse and sexual harassment
A new Shakespearean theater troupe is launching with A Midsummer Night's Dream
Maps tell us where we are, and who we are
Director James Gunn's new take on The Suicide Squad succeeds in gloriously gory fashion where its 2016 predecessor failed
It was no accident that a restaurant called Central Food was the first business to open in Spokane's now-bustling Kendall Yards neighborhood
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Question of the Week"

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Maps tell us where we are, and who we are

By CMarie Fuhrman

Maps tell us so much more than simply where we are.

Readers react to guest columnist Ben Stuckart's column on the Spokane area's urgent housing crisis

In his column, Stuckart states we must allow for more diversity of housing in single-family zones. Think Kendall Yards-style housing variety.

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis

By Ben Stuckart

We must allow for more diversity of housing in single-family zones. Think Kendall Yards-style housing variety.|Young Kwak photo

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon

American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 5-11, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation