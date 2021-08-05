Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Casandra Thompson: My rent went up by 62 percent. They said it's because I haven't gotten a rent increase in three years. I thought they owed me for taking two years to get rid of my problem neighbors.



Geni Beckham: Before I moved to Idaho my rent was increased by $50. Not much you say? Try living on social security, and rent and food prices go up.

Trish McFarland: My sister's went up $800 per month! When on fixed income, where is that $$ coming from? They never missed a month! They want to move... but where?

Holly Olsen: $1,100 to $1,695 starting August 1st. I never missed a payment during COVID; been here eight years.

Erik Mason: I've heard from a couple people that their rents were going up by 50 percent or more. It is outrageous! I don't know how single parent families are supposed to do it. I am sure there are many factors; increasing property values = increasing property taxes; even for those who have paid their rent on time, etc., the missed rent of others is being passed along. I wish I knew how to fix it.

Leesandro Chapa Garcia: Mine has been creeping up little by little. It usually goes up $50 every other year. Last time it was in 2018; got a letter yesterday it is going up $100. Funny how my salary doesn't go up to supplement that.

Tony Lucas: Supply NEEDS to outpace demand. Landlords are in a position to be able to be greedy and evidently they are. Get them out of that position.

Beth Stickelmeyer: Mine only went up $100. Thank God! I was expecting worse.

Caitlyn Lee: Rent went up by $400. Never paid late or missed payments, EVER.

Melody L. Wright: Thank God, only going up $25 dollars, $750 to $775. So thankful.

Marie Anderson: $775 to $1,075 in four years. ♦