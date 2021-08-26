Question of the Week

What local nonprofits are important to you and why?

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia shakes hands with an unidentified man sitting in his tent at Coeur d'Alene Park. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia shakes hands with an unidentified man sitting in his tent at Coeur d'Alene Park.

Nicole Bishop: SNAP for sure. They kept the power on when I was a kid and helped raise my credit score as an adult. Now I work for SNAP, and it's so rewarding to lend my time to an agency that was so important to me (and the 1-in-10 Spokane County neighbors SNAP serves each year).

Grant Ogren: Spokane AIDS Network. Why? Because I am honored to be the executive director. I work with a marginalized community still dealing with stigma around HIV after over 35 years.

Solea Kabakov: Stonerose Fossils in Republic for providing science-based education to folks of all ages and for sharing their fossil collection with scientists from around the world.

Mia Carlson: Helping Hands Rescue of the Lewis-Clark Valley. They're providing very important trapping and spaying/neutering of feral cats, and volunteers are fostering a huge number of kittens, many of them requiring expensive medical care.

Leanne Swan Mullikin: Blessings Under the Bridge, Family Promise of Spokane, Safety Net, Rescue4All, Murci's Mission — because who these places help need a voice and don't have one!

Betsy Apling: Compassionate Addiction Treatment. I volunteer there and believe they are helping people get off the street and get help with their addictions. When there seems to be not a lot being done to put a dent in the houseless folk, CAT is helping.

Amanda Hansen: The Isaac Foundation for its unique support of local families living with autism, and Friends of the Centennial Trail (Spokane) and Spokane Riverkeeper for their constant efforts to maintain and improve our outdoor gems/gyms.

Amber Brandt: All Heart Infusion, nonprofit infusion nursing care. They have been a family and a rock for us and my medically needy child and have been with us through thick and thin. The most caring nurses you will ever meet. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "On the Street"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Question of the Week"

