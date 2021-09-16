On the Street

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Dana Kassel Wilson: Seeing Michelangelo's "Pietà" for the first time in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Without even realizing it was happening, tears started streaming down my face. I never thought I could be so moved simply by looking at something.



Greg Thomson: Marshall McLean Band at St. John's Cathedral. Truly amazing experience.

Jasmine Nichole: The Round put on by The Bartlett, it was the one where a guy painted Elvis. So cool!!

Ryan Dean Tucker: Doing "Die Hard: the One Man Show" at the Bartlett was life-altering for me.

Matthew Weaver: Saw David Ives' "All in the Timing" at the Spokane Civic Theatre as a high-schooler, and it was a formative experience. I said, "I want to do THAT!" and am now a playwright produced in 26 states.

Felicia Diamond: The art museum in the Bellagio with a Chagal. It made me tear up.

Gary Anthony Teale: Seeing Picasso's "Guernica" at MOMA in New York.

Kicken Westerlund: Chihuly in Seattle, and seeing "Starry Night" by Van Gogh in Amsterdam; Tracy Chapman concert in a lime quarry in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Christi Malsam: Terrain is always a super event.

Erika Deasy: Contributing art for a fundraising event. It was nice that those of us not in the Spokane elite could just show up and hang our pieces. I saw some of the best local art I'd ever seen that day.

Kevin Egan: Seeing David Bowie at the Gorge was incredibly surreal. I honestly can't believe it, and often people don't believe me when I tell them about it. Also, seeing the "Mona Lisa" being so small was hilarious.

Patrick Dockrey: The first time I saw "Les Mis." ♦