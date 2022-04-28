Question of the Week

What's your favorite annual Spokane community event?

click to enlarge onthestreet.png
click to enlarge comment1-1-78a95dd6f95dfb9d.jpg

ALECZONDRA SELZLER

Hoopfest, I think, mostly because we haven't had it in a few years, and I think it's just a good way to bring together so many different types of people, and they come from all over, too. And it's a little more lively and, in my experience with it, there's more music, more culture, and it's just really fun.


click to enlarge comment1-4-f991da0a47053bb8.jpg
TY BARNES

My favorite annual event is Bloomsday 'cause I love running and I love our running community in Spokane.

Do you have a favorite Bloomsday memory?

Yeah, nothing specific, it's just always a good time, especially running through the neighborhoods and at the end having people cheering along on Broadway is nice.

click to enlarge comment1-5-5acda7cfd8d19490.jpg
JERRY HOLDREN

I really enjoy the Inlander Music Fest [Volume] downtown, before the pandemic of course, but that was a lot of fun.

Why is that your favorite?

Just the variety of different bands, local artists and stuff, and you got to see things you wouldn't normally get to see, and other aspects of venues.

click to enlarge comment1-3-6a6fd7ba93074ef5.jpg
NICOLAS HINMAN

I'm always a fan of Hoopfest; I don't play in it, but I have friends [who] have teams, and it's fun just cheering them on and, yeah, other than that, Pig Out in the Park. Not necessarily for the food but for the bands and the music and all that.




click to enlarge comment1-2-3ae5d007b800837a.jpg
ALICYN ELDER

My favorite event is [Terrain's] Bazaar, and actually, it can be the Christmas Bazaar or the one in the summer. I just love to see all of the different local artists and what they have to bring to the market.






INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
4/20/2022, Kendall Yards

All Comment »

