One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival opens Tuesday across Spokane

By

click to enlarge Julia Keefe is helping the One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival stay alive in 2021.
Julia Keefe is helping the One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival stay alive in 2021.

“To the victor belong the spoils,” as the saying goes, a justification for how the “winner” of a given conflict can and has created and controlled the historical narrative. That was true when a U.S. senator said it in 1832, and it’s mostly still true now. From the classroom to the boardroom to the big screen, the narrative on Indigenous cultures has been more or less filtered through the lens of non-Natives.

Indian Country has been trying to change that, individually and collectively, and to the benefit of both Indigenous and non-Native audiences.

“What is happening in the U.S. today—and I hope One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival is part of this—is not only are non-Native audiences able to view their neighbor in the truest light, they’re also able to go and meet their neighbors,” says OHNAFF board member Julia Keefe (Nez Perce).


Our conversation takes place on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which several states and cities have recognized since the ‘90s as a way to contextualize Columbus Day, and which President Joe Biden officially acknowledged—the first U.S. President to do so.

Keefe has just returned on the redeye from New York City, where she makes a living as a jazz singer. Her career includes opening for Grammy Award winners Esperanza Spalding and Tony Bennett, and bringing to life the narrative of Mildred Bailey (Coeur d’Alene), a jazz singer and contemporary of Bing Crosby.

Keefe is lending her voice to OHNAFF’s 2021 showcase of Indigenous talent both literally and figuratively. On October 12, Keefe will perform with her quartet at the Cracker Building, followed by D’DAT and Micah Paul Hinson, for a donation-only event, catered by Inland Pacific Kitchen. Masks are required at all events.

On October 13, OHNAFF is having its first-ever poetry slam at CMTV featuring (so far) five poets, with open mic time for interested audience members. The free event is hosted by Twahan Simultaneous and features poet, actress, and activist Marina Lotus. It will also be livestreamed via Facebook.


Hinson and Warren Realrider will perform for free on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, including some of Hinson’s music from this year’s featured film, Sterlin Harjo’s Love and Fury.

Harjo headlined the OHNAFF in 2018, went on to produce the acclaimed, all-Indigenous TV series Reservation Dogs with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi; the show premiered on FX/Hulu earlier this year.

Of his 93-minute documentary-style Love and Fury, which will run at Magic Lantern Oct. 15-16, Harjo states: “The film is a conversation that I’ve wanted to have for a long time. Native art has been shackled to history by a false vision of what Native people are through the settler gaze of our current reality. I wanted to make something bold and in your face, directly putting up a finger to the shackles of the art world and historic representation of our people. We are diverse, we are dark, we are beautiful and so is our artwork.”

Tickets to Love and Fury are $9. Find out more at the One Heart Native Arts & Film Festival Facebook page. Here's a look at the film:

Trending

Tags

Related Events

Latest in Arts & Culture

On formerly being a fan of Louis C.K. and his artist abusive ilk

By Seth Sommerfeld

Louis C.K. is back headlining large theaters after a scandal briefly put his career on pause.

The good, the bad, the idiotic: Ranking the Top NFL announcing teams

By Wilson Criscione

Al and Cris: Simply the best.

The adorably chill Laid-Back Camp anime series, a Batman comic's woke Joker and new music!

The adorably chill Laid-Back Camp anime series, a Batman comic's woke Joker and new music!

Dog & Pony closes its first season with exhibitions on bodily autonomy and self-identity

By Natalie Rieth

Images from the My Body, My Truth exhibit currently on display at Dog & Pony gallery space.
More »

Readers also liked…

Alicia Keys releases new album, call for mural submissions from Spokane Arts, and more you need to know

The Buzz Bin

Mary Lou Reed's long-running and loving criticism of Idaho is captured in a new book

By Josh Kelety

Mary Lou Reed's served Idaho in elected office and in the Inlander.

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years

By Nathan Weinbender

Spokane's KOOL 107.1 FM is an audio museum of rock's early years
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 7-13, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation