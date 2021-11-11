Openings: Snow's On

click to enlarge Schweitzer photo Schweitzer may open by Nov. 26.

O

winter recreation season is obviously tricky to predict, and as such most of the region's ski hills are left waiting — and anxiously hoping — for the snow to fly come late November and early December. Snowy conditions permitting, both Schweitzer and Silver Mountain in North Idaho hope to crank on their lifts over Thanksgiving weekend, with season openings tentatively pinned on Friday, Nov. 26. Mt. Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park, meanwhile, is aiming for the following weekend, with a Saturday, Dec. 4 kickoff in mind. Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area and 49 Degrees North, however, aren't aiming to open on any specific date, yet. While snowfall is certainly on the way, the day there'll be enough to ski and snowboard down nearby peaks is anyone's guess, and the only things powder lovers can do until then is check reports, sign up for email alerts and patiently wait.