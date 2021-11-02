Our final City Council candidate recipe: Zack Zappone's Cookie Salad

Few candidates this race have been subjected to as many goofy attacks as City Council Candidate Zack Zappone, where outside groups have attacked him for everything from taking his hands off his handlebars while bicycling to making a typo.
Fortunately, our "Cooking Candidate Creations" series is all about putting politics aside and...
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "Why does RADICAL EXTREMIST ZACK ZAPPONE want to hide his record beyond soft-focus food features?"
Ooh, boy. Okay. Let's just all try to tune that guy out. Zappone offered up a simple, but delicious treat. He calls it a "salad..."
...but don't worry, it's no health food. It's Cookie Salad. It combines whipped cream, buttermilk, and pudding mix, with a few cans of mandarin oranges and pineapples.
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "First China, now Hawaii: ALGER-HISS WANNABE ZACK ZAPPONE can't stop selling out to foreign interests. What's next? What good clean red-blooded American food will Zappone ruin next? Pizza? Will he put pineapple on pizza?"
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "KEEBLER ELF SYMPATHIZER ZACK ZAPPONE. Bought and paid for by Big Cookie. Show SNICKERING DOODLE ZACK ZAPPONE that you're one tough cookie that he can't crumble, by dunking him in a cold glass of electoral-defeat milk on Nov. 2..."
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "What lefty scheme is ANARCHIST COOKBOOK SOUS CHEF ZACK ZAPPONE cooking up next?"
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: 'Holidays?' Just one more bunker-buster airstrike in the war on Christmas for SCROOGE McGRINCH ZACK ZAPPONE."
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "FLIPPITY-FLOPPING FLIP-FLOPPER ZACK ZAPPONE doesn't know who he is. Whose side is he really on? Whose dessert is he really serving? And are you the one getting served? Is it REALLY Zack with a k? Or is he secretly Zach with an h?"
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: Uff Da! Don't let CROCKPOT CRACKPOT ZACK ZAPPONE turn Spokane into Minneapolis! Tell CENTRAL-TIME-ZONE-LOVER ZACK ZAPPONE that it's the Pacific Northwest, not the Pacific Midwest."
It's an easy recipe that takes longer to grab the cans off the grocery shelf than it does to make. Let's get to it!
1 cup buttermilk
8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 can 20 oz can of crushed pineapple, drained
1 can 11 oz can of mandarin oranges, drained well
10 (or more) fudge stripe cookies, crushed
A few Fudge Stripe cookies reserved for garnish
1. In a large bowl, combine the pudding mix and the cup of buttermilk. Whisk it around a bit. It will still be thick.
2. Spoon in all that whipped cream.
3. Next comes the pineapple and mandarin oranges. Stir it all together
4. Chill until ready to serve
5. Crush cookies and mix in just before serving. Reserve a few for garnish.
— I got the Fudge Stripe Cookies a few days before I made the dish and by the time it came to actually make it, most of the Fudge Stripe Cookies had mysteriously disappeared, leaving only crumbs behind.
If anyone finds them, please mail them to Daniel Walters, C/O The Inlander, 1227 W. Summit Parkway, Spokane, WA 99201.
— Triple the Fudge Stripe Cookies Per Capita quotient.
NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: OBSTREPEROUS ZACK ZAPPONE has secret plans to steal your dog and torture your cat until — [MUFFLED EATING SOUNDS] mmm, this stuff is actually pretty good. What do you call it? "Cookie salad?" Huh. Pass another scoop. No worries, I'll just use my hands [MORE MUFFLED EATING SOUNDS]