Our final City Council candidate recipe: Zack Zappone's Cookie Salad

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo COOKIIEEE!

F

NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "Does ANTIFA SUPERSOLDIER ZACK ZAPPONE want to force our brave military and first responder heroes to survive on a diet of kale and arugula? Why does PLANT-CHEWING HYPERMARXIST ZACK ZAPPONE think he can win friends with salad?"

cans of mandarin oranges and

pineapples.



NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "First China, now Hawaii: ALGER-HISS WANNABE ZACK ZAPPONE can't stop selling out to foreign interests. What's next? What good clean red-blooded American food will Zappone ruin next? Pizza? Will he put pineapple on pizza?"



And don't forget the crushed Fudge Stripe cookies!



NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "KEEBLER ELF SYMPATHIZER ZACK ZAPPONE. Bought and paid for by Big Cookie. Show SNICKERING DOODLE ZACK ZAPPONE that you're one tough cookie that he can't crumble, by dunking him in a cold glass of electoral-defeat milk on Nov. 2..."





Inlander in a Twitter message.



NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "What lefty scheme is ANARCHIST COOKBOOK SOUS CHEF ZACK ZAPPONE cooking up next?"







NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: 'Holidays?' Just one more bunker-buster airstrike in the war on Christmas for SCROOGE McGRINCH ZACK ZAPPONE."



And it's always a surprise for people. Is it a side?" Zappone writes. "Is it a dessert? Who knows."



NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: "FLIPPITY-FLOPPING FLIP-FLOPPER ZACK ZAPPONE doesn't know who he is. Whose side is he really on? Whose dessert is he really serving? And are you the one getting served? Is it REALLY Zack with a k? Or is he secretly Zach with an h?" Is it a side?" Zappone writes. "Is it a dessert? Who knows."





NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: Uff Da! Don't let CROCKPOT CRACKPOT ZACK ZAPPONE turn Spokane into Minneapolis! Tell CENTRAL-TIME-ZONE-LOVER ZACK ZAPPONE that it's the Pacific Northwest, not the Pacific Midwest." The recipe comes from "I Am Baker," a baking blog from Amanda Rettke, a food writer who lives near Minneapolis. Wisconsin.

It's an easy recipe that takes longer to grab the cans off the grocery shelf than it does to make. Let's get to it!

NEGATIVE CAMPAIGN AD VOICE: [Closeup of Zack Zappone with a mustache.]

COOKIE SALAD "I'm not much of a cook..." Zappone writes to thein a Twitter message."But this is my go-to dish for potlucks," he writes. "My family has it at the holidays."

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo This site uses cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

1 cup buttermilk

8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 can 20 oz can of crushed pineapple, drained

1 can 11 oz can of mandarin oranges, drained well

10 (or more) fudge stripe cookies, crushed

A few Fudge Stripe cookies reserved for garnish

click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo Cookie! Cookie! Cookie!

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a large bowl, combine the pudding mix and the cup of buttermilk. Whisk it around a bit. It will still be thick.

2. Spoon in all that whipped cream.

3. Next comes the pineapple and mandarin oranges. Stir it all together

4. Chill until ready to serve

5. Crush cookies and mix in just before serving. Reserve a few for garnish.



click to enlarge Daniel Walters photo C is for Cookie, and that's good enough for me!





HOW I SCREWED IT UP A LITTLE BIT

1227 W. Summit Parkway, Spokane, WA 99201.

— I was in a big hurry and thought this dish would only take five minutes to put together, but in actuality, it took seven. So it's great for those in a rush, but not a frenzy.



HOW I MIGHT IMPROVE IT







— Triple the Fudge Stripe Cookies Per Capita quotient.



Maybe swap out the oranges for strawberries? Strawberries n' Cream works as a Quaker Instant Oatmeal flavor. Maybe it could work in real life?— Triple the Fudge Stripe Cookies Per Capita quotient. — Mix in $200,000 of independent PAC spending.