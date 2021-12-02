Our handy guide to helping please every person on your holiday gift list

he holiday season has different meanings for everyone obviously, but one of the joys we can hopefully all partake in is buying a little something for a friend, family member, even a faraway pen pal. Of course, sometimes our shopping is done out of obligation — a white elephant for a work party, or something to exchange with your oh-so-thoughtful aunt who sends socks every year — instead of inspiration. Whatever the case is for you, as we enter December and shopping season begins in earnest, the Inlander is here to help with gift suggestions for everyone from the music lover to gardener, fantasy fan or new hockey nut. Good luck out there, and as always, shop local.
— DAN NAILEN, editor

2021 GIFT GUIDE

Manifold Garden

Gifts for Video Gamers: A winning array of gifts for the hardcore gamer in your life

Almost Famous: Music from the Motion Picture (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set)

Gifts for Music Lovers: Shopping for music fans isn't easy, but this guide makes it easier

Impress your anime-obsessed giftee with a subscription to Crunchyroll.

Gifts for Fantasy Freaks: Get your sci-fi, fantasy or cosplay fan something they'll really love

A night watching the Spokane Chiefs could be just what the new hockey fan needs.

Gifts for Hockey Heads: What to get for the new Kraken fan in the family

Can't go wrong with knitting supplies for the crafty ones in your life.

Gifts for the Crafty: Finding the perfect goodies for a family of DIY fanatics

Why sit at home when you can enjoy a glass at Whim Wine Bar?

Gifts for Wine Lovers: A variety of gifts for the vino lover in your life — even if that's you

Dune: Imperium

Gifts for Board Gamers: The best new games, from a Dune offshoot to extreme Monopoly

Gifts for Home Chefs

Gifts for Home Chefs: Perfect additions for cookbook collectors and aspiring foodies

Check out the t-shirts at From Here for the fashionable friend who also wants to show off their love for Mother Earth.

Gifts for Environmentalists: The perfect presents for your eco-conscious bestie

Grow your own white oyster mushrooms with a kit from Happy Mountain Mushrooms.

Gifts for Gardeners: What to get for your favorite plant-loving green thumb

The new Scream hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022 (hint, hint).

Gifts for Horror Fans: How to find an appropriately creepy present for the scare fans in your life

The gift that keeps on giving: a local coffee subscription.

Gifts for Coffee Fanatics: Buzzworthy gifts for the coffee lover in your life

Wearing an extra layer is worth it when you hit the nighttime slopes for wide-open runs.

Gifts for the Outdoorsy: Ideas for the winter-sports enthusiasts who don't let subzero temperatures slow them down

