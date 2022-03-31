Our Year of Unbecoming

It is a good day when the fight

is not yet over. If it is a good day

we may look to the million reasons

of the sky and see rather than

a lightning flash, a forgetful

cloud kingdom. We can say,

"so that is where our ghosts went."

What relief. We'd already checked

the cupboard. It is a good day

when we let that be the end of it.

It is a bad day when we hope as wax

dripping on skin. "Burn my hair, buttercup,"

we say to the flame, calling

on the ghosts to arbiter our disputes.

Worm-worshipped, the holes

in their skin have been filled with dusk,

and their clothes, rag-like, embarrass

us in their dated fashion. We hold

family photographs, beaming,

and tell them we're all grown up now.

It is a bad day when we argue

whether to let the bleeding stop.

We pour a goblet of mead, set an extra place

at the table. We are all friends

in death, so perhaps — O thin wisps

of history — you may be the great discoverers

of how so many of us have gone

so wrong. No one is perfect. But why not?

Of course, the ghosts must be tired,

curse us for not offering them coffee.

Apologies. They slam what passes

for fine porcelain to the floor, levitate

a chair or two, and we really can't blame

them. It is a good day when we see

the weariness in their eyes as they struggle

to remember who they are, and we may think

they mouth the word "sorry" before departing

like wind to the aloof stars, feigning

understanding beyond the scope of language

to let us down gently. It is a bad day

when they give us the answers we crave.

Mark L. Anderson was Spokane's third poet laureate and his first poetry collection, Scarecrow Oracle, arrives in May.