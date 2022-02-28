Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2022: Gander & Ryegrass, Twigs, Nudo

T

click to enlarge Dan Nailen The pork tenderloin course offered at Gander & Ryegrass.

TWIGS BISTRO & MARTINI BAR ($33)

Menu served daily from 11 am-close at all four Spokane-area locations

click to enlarge Jami Nelson Twigs' strawberry shortcake martini is offered for dessert.



I started the meal with one of my favorite items, the toasted pecan Caesar salad. This simple yet delicious salad has been a go-to of mine for many years. Toasted cumin-spiced pecans and shaved parmesan make this Caesar stand out from the crowd.



For the second course, I was hoping for a vegetarian course, but Twigs doesn’t offer one for this year’s Restaurant Week. However, it was no issue altering an existing option to fit my dietary restrictions. I requested the smoked gouda mac and cheese without the chicken. You can never go wrong with mac and cheese, especially when it’s cavatappi pasta with roasted mushrooms and onions in a gouda sauce, and baked with a layer of bread crumbs.



My eyes went straight to the strawberry shortcake martini to finish the meal. It is a martini bar, after all. This sweet, fruity cocktail was the perfect way to top it all off. It was unlike any other martini I've had, with a whipped cream base giving it a creamy taste and a sweet graham cracker rim. (JAMI NELSON) ($33)Twigs has been a long-time favorite in my family, so it’s no surprise that I chose this location for my first Restaurant Week experience. And, boy, I was not disappointed.I started the meal with one of my favorite items, the toasted pecan Caesar salad. This simple yet delicious salad has been a go-to of mine for many years. Toasted cumin-spiced pecans and shaved parmesan make this Caesar stand out from the crowd.For the second course, I was hoping for a vegetarian course, but Twigs doesn’t offer one for this year’s Restaurant Week. However, it was no issue altering an existing option to fit my dietary restrictions. I requested the smoked gouda mac and cheese without the chicken. You can never go wrong with mac and cheese, especially when it’s cavatappi pasta with roasted mushrooms and onions in a gouda sauce, and baked with a layer of bread crumbs.My eyes went straight to the strawberry shortcake martini to finish the meal. It is a martini bar, after all. This sweet, fruity cocktail was the perfect way to top it all off. It was unlike any other martini I've had, with a whipped cream base giving it a creamy taste and a sweet graham cracker rim. (JAMI NELSON)

click to enlarge Carrie Scozzaro Nudo's tonkotsu ramen is featured as a second course option during Inlander Restaurant Week.

($44)I became a Gander & Ryegrass fan during the pandemic, through the downtown spot’s incredible sandwiches. But circumstances conspired to keep me from getting there for a full sit-down dinner until Saturday night, and now I find myself regretting taking so long.Restaurant Week is, of course, a great way to make up for lost time, and Gander & Ryegrass’s three-course options proved a perfect encapsulation of their creative twist on Italian food. The comfy dining room was full and hopping, but the tag-team serving by the staff was on-point and attentive without being overbearing in the least. The towering bar provided many options to sip while perusing the menu and while dining (I went for a Lumberbeard IPA, while friends tried a couple of house cocktails).Gander & Ryegrass specializes in chef-driven tasting menus and “marathon” eating experiences, and their Restaurant Week menu is like a miniature version of those. After a shrimp-focused amuse bouche, I started with a smoked fish first course, a salad of sorts including cauliflower, roe and potato. It was incredible, all the more so because I wasn’t sure what to expect. My second course was a pappardelle pasta with beef ragout, and I would have literally licked the bowl if it wouldn't have embarrassed my co-diners. Thankfully, some house-made focaccia had been delivered to the table before the second course, and it came in handy in sopping up every last drop of that ragout.My final course was pork loin served with turnips, apple and mustard, and some dried pork belly on top. The pork loin was perfectly cooked, and every flavor from its accompanying pieces came through loud and clear. I can’t recommend the Gander & Ryegrass restaurant week experience enough. (DAN NAILEN)