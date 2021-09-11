Pacific Design Studio offers homewares at online shop

click to enlarge Kayleen Michelle photo Hand-painted striated vases are some of the finds at Pacific Design Company's online shop.

Little Pacific Design Studio isn't so "little" anymore. Under the new moniker of Pacific Design Company, the Spokane interior design firm owned by Shaleesa Mize now offers an online market of home décor items reflecting what she terms a "modern organic aesthetic"

"Whether I'm curating products for the shop or creating designs for homes, I like to bring a mix of modern style with earthy materials," says Mize, who sources wool or cotton textiles (versus synthetics) and ceramic and recycled glass (not plastic), she says.

click to enlarge Kayleen Michelle photo A green stoneware tea pot is another online product at Pacific Design Company.

"You will also find plenty of other natural materials like leather, marble, brass and copper, reclaimed wood, etc.," Mize says.

The bone and olive wood spoons are functional works of art and, along with tea and bath towels, are among the most popular items.

click to enlarge Kayleen Michelle photo Customers can also find organic wool pillows.

Mize deliberately seeks out not only high-quality natural materials, but also fair trade and unusual items. Recent additions to her offering include fair trade baskets from Africa, products made from hand-woven textiles dyed with botanicals, and the Massa pillow crafted from cactus silk.

Visit the Pacific Design Company store at shop.pacificdesignco.com.