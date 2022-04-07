Passion for cars and photography leads to Kolva-Sullivan show for teen artist

click to enlarge Courtesy photos Anthony Schmidt's turned his keen eye and iPhone into a thriving photography business.

Enviable are the people who figure out their passion early on. For Anthony Schmidt, that passion is cars, like the 1929 Lincoln model car he remembers getting at age 3 (it also functioned as a radio). By age 6, Schmidt's model car collection had grown, as had his interest from merely owning model cars to photographing them in realistic, often historic-looking settings.

Now, in addition to more than 2,500 model cars, Schmidt has two life-size vehicles: a 1957 Ford Custom, as well as a 1959 black Studebaker Silver Hawk that he was able to buy with proceeds from calendar sales featuring his photography. That the Seattle-area eighth grader is not yet able to drive those cars hasn't been a deterrent to pursuing his passion, nor has his diagnosis on the autism spectrum.

"It's because of autism that I have this special interest in cars, too, and the reason I photograph them every day without exception," Schmidt says via email.

Some of Schmidt's photographs are featured in Small Cars, Big Inspiration, which opened at Spokane's Kolva-Sullivan Gallery on April 1, and is viewable by appointment through the month.

"Some of the traits of autism actually help me create this art, like the hyperfocus and my attention to details," says Schmidt, who uses both natural settings like a grassy yard, as well as sets he builds, like a country lane backdrop for a Ford Model A photo.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Schmidt's preferred camera, which he positions to create a realistic perspective. That means paying attention to lighting and shadows, proportions, and how the cars and setting relate to each other. By manipulating the position of the '50s model cars sitting on a wet-looking "pavement," for example, Schmidt is able to make the vehicles look as if they really are parked in front of King Charley's iconic Snohomish-area burger joint.

Schmidt also learned to modify some of his model cars to look older, such as the rusty-looking Volkswagen Beetle that appears abandoned on the beach for his 2022 photo calendar. Schmidt credits his mother, Ramona Balaz-Schmidt, a former professional muralist, with inspiring his interest in art.

"It's awesome," he says. "We make a great team."

With his mother's help, Schmidt launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $45,000 to produce a book with the same title as his April gallery show.

He's also built an enthusiastic following through both social media and his website (anthonyryanschmidt.com), which features greeting cards, postcards, T-shirts and standalone prints.

Some of those fans, for example, have gifted Schmidt with model cars, while another admiring fan gave Schmidt his '57 Custom.

In July, Schmidt is traveling to the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan, Kansas, where he'll be giving his first-ever presentation on his art and process.

It's important to him to inspire others to follow their dreams, says Schmidt, who wants to continue with his car photography and also pursue car restoration as a career.

Schmidt's can-do attitude and innovative car photography have caught the attention of Apple Inc., which is planning on promoting him and his work, he says.

"It's still in the works of exactly what that will be, but I am sure it will be exciting," Schmidt says. "It's a pretty big deal because sometimes photographers look down on photographs not taken with a real camera. This proves you can take awesome photos with only an iPhone."

It also proves what a young man who is driven to succeed can do when he follows his passion.

"Autism has its challenges, but it's just a diagnosis," Schmidt says. "It doesn't have to stop you from doing whatever you want in life." ♦

Small Cars, Big Inspiration • Through April 30, open by appointment • Free • Kolva-Sullivan Gallery • 115 S. Adams St. • Facebook: Kolva-Sullivan-Gallery • 509-458-5517