Patios are synonymous with summer, and the Inland Northwest has some great ones for cheap bites

By

click to enlarge Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Veraci's patio view is tough to beat, as is the great deal on slices.

It's July in the Inland Northwest, which means we're in peak patio season. Restaurants in our region offer everything from the spartan picnic bench by the parking lot to dramatic views at tables you won't be sitting at without reservations. Then there's the middle ground, those patios that bring so much more than food to your table but don't take much from your wallet in exchange. They're the perfect patios, and these are just a few of them:

Veraci Pizza
1333 W. Summit Pkwy., 389-0029
Sneak out of the office early and grab a spot on the back patio, where you'll see the downtown skyline serve as a backdrop over sweeping views of the Spokane River Gorge. Getting in before the rush allows you to land a premium spot on the cheap, because during happy hour (weekdays from 3-5 pm) slices are $1 off. I almost always go for the Green Dahlia, a pesto-based pie with Roma tomatoes, red onions and mozzarella, because it seems like a semi-healthy after-work snack. Inevitably, though, I'll pair it with a pint and a slice of the weekly special and wind up eating half a pizza before dinner.

El Que
141 S. Cannon St., 624-5412
Pacific and Cannon in Browne's Addition is the patio capital of the Inland Northwest. There are six places to grab a bite, all great, and they each offer outdoor seating. You can't go wrong, but I normally go to El Que. For a few years, while living in Browne's, its three tacos with rice and beans combination plate ($13) was a staple of my diet. Especially on Wednesdays, when I could throw in a margarita for just $5. If you're in the mood to share, its big plate of nachos ($10) loaded with the works is perfect and easy to split among friends.

Roger's Ice Cream & Burgers
1224 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene, 208-930-4900 (also in Post Falls and Hayden)
At Roger's there's only one thing on the menu over $10, and it features a four-patty monster of a burger. That's more than a bit too much for me, so I normally stick with the classic cheeseburger ($4.02) before walking back to the window and ordering an ice cream for dessert. The walk-up service and exclusively outdoor seating makes Roger's a delicious blast from the American past. It's centrally located in Coeur d'Alene, but just far enough from downtown to escape tourist season crowds. There are a few other locations around North Idaho, though you should save those for inside season. This spot is the summer classic.

No-Li Brewhouse
1003 E. Trent Ave., 242-2739
This is the kind of patio you'll want to spend a long time on, especially during hot summer afternoons. Mild breezes drift across the patio from the Spokane River, which runs calmly past just a few feet away. It's the perfect place to cool off while putting back a couple of pints. The crispy halibut sandwich ($14) fits the chill, riverside setting and the punchy chipotle corn pasta that comes with it is super filling. This may be the spendiest patio on the list, but the hearty food and great setting make it well worth the money.

Zola
22 W. Main Ave., 624-2416
Sitting smack dab in the middle of what is arguably the most hip and happening block in the entire city of Spokane, Zola's patio is perfect for people watching. The food isn't bad, either. When I visit just for drinks, it's hard to pass up the tavern fries ($5.95) which are among the best in town. Crispy and golden brown on the outside but soft on the inside, and served with a gorgonzola dip that adds a good bit of bite. The sliders ($13.95), both the classic beef and the pulled pork, work equally well as a main course or to split with friends as a snack. It's closed temporarily, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, but it'll be back. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Hot Spots"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

What schools of the future should look like
Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines
My first time... experiencing Hamilton
Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron and Andy Samberg bring big stories to the small screen
With COVID-19 cases increasing in Spokane County, isolation and quarantine periods are more important than ever
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Cheap Eats , Patios

On The Street

On The Street

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.

These supermarket scores are easy on the wallet and good for the body

By Carrie Scozzaro

Huckleberry's offers tasty grab-and-go options.
More »

Latest in Cheap Eats Guide

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Make sure you're starting your day off right with some great breakfast deals

By Jeremey Randrup

A Boots Bakery breakfast delivers serious bang for your bucks.

These supermarket scores are easy on the wallet and good for the body

By Carrie Scozzaro

Huckleberry's offers tasty grab-and-go options.

Food trucks didn't miss a beat when stay-home orders hit. Here are some great deals on wheels

By Carrie Scozzaro

Jillian Gay founded Farmer's Daughter Food Truck.
More »
More Cheap Eats Guide »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Northwest Winefest

Northwest Winefest @ Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Sat., July 18 and Sun., July 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 16-22, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation