Patton Oswalt's 'Who's Ready to Laugh?' tour comes to Spokane in February

Patton Oswalt performs at the Fox Theater Feb. 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday.

and even recently entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (I won't spoil how, since it's relatively new). Basically, Patton has gone from joking about pop culture to being part of it (while still joking about it, obviously).

the most hilarious last couple years, but acclaimed comedian Patton Oswalt's new tour poses the simple question: "Who's ready to laugh?"The answer to that question? The fine citizens of Spokane.And we'll get the chance to laugh at Oswalt's new jokes when the "Who's Ready to Laugh?" tour stops at The Fox on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.Oswalt has been one of the best standup comedians on the planet for nearly a decade and a half, with his spastic nerd brain being able to connect jokes about pop culture, family, religion and loads of other topics at a spitfire pace but with pinpoint funny bone accuracy.He's also become a fixture in film and television, playing recurring roles onand; starring in films likeand; lending his voice characters like Remy (Tickets for Patton Oswalt at The Fox go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am via