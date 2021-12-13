Patton Oswalt's 'Who's Ready to Laugh?' tour comes to Spokane in February

By

click to enlarge Patton Oswalt performs at the Fox Theater Feb. 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday. - NETFLIX PHOTO
Netflix photo
Patton Oswalt performs at the Fox Theater Feb. 19, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday.

It's not been the most hilarious last couple years, but acclaimed comedian Patton Oswalt's new tour poses the simple question: "Who's ready to laugh?"

The answer to that question? The fine citizens of Spokane.

And we'll get the chance to laugh at Oswalt's new jokes when the "Who's Ready to Laugh?" tour stops at The Fox on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.


Oswalt has been one of the best standup comedians on the planet for nearly a decade and a half, with his spastic nerd brain being able to connect jokes about pop culture, family, religion and loads of other topics at a spitfire pace but with pinpoint funny bone accuracy.

He's also become a fixture in film and television, playing recurring roles on The King of Queens, Veep, Reno 911!, Justified, Veronica Mars, and Mystery Science Theater 3000; starring in films like Young Adult and Big Fan; lending his voice characters like Remy (Ratatouille) and M.O.D.O.K. (Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.); narrating The Goldbergs; and even recently entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe (I won't spoil how, since it's relatively new). Basically, Patton has gone from joking about pop culture to being part of it (while still joking about it, obviously).

Tickets for Patton Oswalt at The Fox go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am via foxtheaterspokane.org. Seats cost $50-$60.

