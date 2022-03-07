Phoebe Bridgers Headlines First Announced Spokane Pavilion Concert of the Summer

If you were starting to get fearful because no shows had been announced for the second year of Spokane Pavilion Concerts, fear no longer dear reader. On August 18, everyone's favorite somber white-haired millennial singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will grace the stage at Riverfront Park.
Bridgers had a monumental breakout year in 2020 centered around the release of her sophomore LP, Punisher. The bum-out rock tunes with hyper-modern lyricism earned Bridgers three Grammy nominations, a Saturday Night Live appearance, spots on most year-end albums lists that matter, magazine covers, and festival headlining spots (her set at Pitchfork Festival last summer was wonderful). And her 2017 debut album, Strangers in the Alps, is even better than Punisher. She's one of the best things going in the current musical landscape.
No other Spokane Pavilion Concerts have been announced yet, but more will trickle in soon as acts lay out their summer touring plans.
Tickets for Phoebe Bridgers at Spokane Pavillion go on sale to the public on this Friday, March 11 via AXS. There is also a verified fan presale available via Ticketmaster, for those who want to lock down seats early. The general admission tickets cost $50.