Pig Out in the Park 2021 set to take over Riverfront Park Sept. 1-6

Pig Out in the Park, Spokane's annual gathering that attracts thousands with its wide array of food and live music, was one of many events that got the axe in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the event's organizers announced this afternoon that the 2021 version of Pig Out will for sure be happening, albeit with some precautions in place.More than 50 food booths will take over Riverfront Park from Sept. 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 6. As always, Pig Out will be free to attend and will offer live music all six days, including some big draws on the relatively new Pavillion stage."Overcoming the challenges associated with COVID-19 is a fluid, ever-evolving situation," Pig Out founder Bill Burke wrote in a public press release. "We expect our event will require modifications to effectively deliver a zero-transmission environment that assures the safety of all involved."The announcement, which was also posted to Pig Out's public Facebook page, said that safeguards like face masks, social distancing and increased sanitation procedures will likely be put into place. But since the event is still more than six months away, the release acknowledges that those details could change between then and now."As more of us are vaccinated, we're assessing the situation daily and will provide updates as we get them," the release said.Pig Out in the Park has been a Spokane tradition since 1979, and plans for last year's gathering were finally scrapped in August. Per the event's Facebook post, 2019's Pig Out doled out "over 195,000 servings of food and beverage" and hosted nearly 100 musical acts.