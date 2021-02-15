Pig Out in the Park 2021 set to take over Riverfront Park Sept. 1-6

By

click to enlarge Pig Out says it's coming back in 2021. - STUART DANFORD
Stuart Danford
Pig Out says it's coming back in 2021.

Pig Out in the Park, Spokane's annual gathering that attracts thousands with its wide array of food and live music, was one of many events that got the axe in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the event's organizers announced this afternoon that the 2021 version of Pig Out will for sure be happening, albeit with some precautions in place.

More than 50 food booths will take over Riverfront Park from Sept. 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 6. As always, Pig Out will be free to attend and will offer live music all six days, including some big draws on the relatively new Pavillion stage.

"Overcoming the challenges associated with COVID-19 is a fluid, ever-evolving situation," Pig Out founder Bill Burke wrote in a public press release. "We expect our event will require modifications to effectively deliver a zero-transmission environment that assures the safety of all involved."


The announcement, which was also posted to Pig Out's public Facebook page, said that safeguards like face masks, social distancing and increased sanitation procedures will likely be put into place. But since the event is still more than six months away, the release acknowledges that those details could change between then and now.

"As more of us are vaccinated, we're assessing the situation daily and will provide updates as we get them," the release said.

Pig Out in the Park has been a Spokane tradition since 1979, and plans for last year's gathering were finally scrapped in August. Per the event's Facebook post, 2019's Pig Out doled out "over 195,000 servings of food and beverage" and hosted nearly 100 musical acts.

Trending

Gerry FitzGerald is a legend in the Inland Northwest ski-racing community
Sexy werewolves and social media saviors: Spokane author Åsa Maria Bradley preps the release of her latest paranormal romance
With its penchant for self-improvement and renewal, Spokane can exit the pandemic bound for better days
Spokane's startup scene is growing, but some major challenges remain
Jay-Z and Foo Fighters Are Nominated for the Rock Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of Pig Out In The Park 2021 , Riverfront Park

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

By Inlander Staff

U.S. Pavilion wins multiple design awards, Bosch shows real cop corruption, new music and more!

Stay Hungry: Pig Out in the Park isn't happening this year, but will return in 2021

By Dan Nailen

Stay Hungry: Pig Out in the Park isn't happening this year, but will return in 2021

Spokane Arts announces call for second art installation in Riverfront Park

By Macie White

Preliminary design for Meejin Yoon's "StepWell." This work will be joined by a second public art installation as part of Riverfront Park's renovation.

As the reimagined World's Fair Pavilion opens this week, here's a look back on the six-year saga of saving Riverfront Park

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

As the reimagined World's Fair Pavilion opens this week, here's a look back on the six-year saga of saving Riverfront Park
More »

Latest in Local News

WA jobless benefits lag while unemployment taxes loom

By Crosscut

From left, Roz Edison, co-owner of the Super Six restaurant, and Lisa Michaud, owner of the consignment shop Two Big Blondes; both were photographed on Feb. 9, 2020.

Spokane's startup scene is growing, but some major challenges remain

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane's startup scene is growing, but some major challenges remain

Washington teachers want their vaccines. Should Inslee let them cut the line?

By Wilson Criscione

Sheridan Elementary fourth-grade teacher Christina Grieshaber teaches math to her class.

Union Gospel Mission men's shelter hit with COVID-19 outbreak — but vaccinations have begun

By Wilson Criscione

Union Gospel Mission is shutting down new intakes at its men's shelter due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

By Josh Kelety

Spokane jail inmate population analysis finds racial disparities, high number of bookings for misdemeanors and nonviolent offenses

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Spokane Police Guild demands removal of ombudsman from investigation into allegedly violent arrest

By Josh Kelety

Ombudsman Bart Logue

What's behind the recent push to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Western states?

By Josh Kelety

A type of psychedelic mushroom found in Washington and Oregon.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Witness to Wartime: The Painted Diary of Takuichi Fujii

Witness to Wartime: The Painted Diary of Takuichi Fujii @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through May 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 11-18, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation