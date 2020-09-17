Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By

click to enlarge The Leonettis are off on a new adventure, leaving Prohibition Gastropub in the hands of Spokane chef Michael Wiley. - PROHIBITION GASTROPUB
Prohibition Gastropub
The Leonettis are off on a new adventure, leaving Prohibition Gastropub in the hands of Spokane chef Michael Wiley.
Prohibition Gastropub on North Monroe Street is starting a new chapter.

Today, current owners Jill and John Leonetti announced that after five years running the American comfort-food-focused restaurant and bar — often using it to give back to the community through dozens of charitable partnerships — they're passing Prohibition on to a new, local owner.

Taking over the restaurant on Oct. 1 is Spokane chef Michael Wiley of Wiley's Downtown Bistro, which Wiley says he'll continue to operate. The Leonettis shared news of the transition via a Facebook post, including the following excerpt from chef John:


"Together with so many staff members who were a part of the Prohibition story over the years, we lived our dream. I can confidently say I gave my all as a chef/owner, learned so much about the business and how truly wonderful our community is, and am excited for what is to come.

We would love to have the Prohibition family join us in welcoming Chef Michael Wiley who will be moving in on Oct 1st! We couldn't have found a better person to write the next chapter of this building filled with memories, and to continue to make his mark in Spokane food. We are certain with his attention to detail, fabulous customer rapport and creative mind that it is in good hands."
The Leonettis are now off to Phoenix for Jill's career as a project manager in the recycling industry, and a change of pace allowing the couple, who have a young son, to focus on spending more time together as a family.

"To have found someone [to take over] during this COVID situation, especially someone who seems to care as much as Michael does about things, he gives a lot in his business," Jill Leonetti notes.

"Most of the staff are excited and want to stay and we're looking forward to the transition. [Michael's] personality is going to be such a good fit. He is so well liked, and has such a good rapport with customers."

Incoming chef-owner Wiley also shared thoughts on social media about the impending transition, expressing optimism to be expanding with a second restaurant despite the many challenges the pandemic-shadowed year has brought to the restaurant industry. Wiley has been running his downtown bistro since 2017.


"Who would have thought in the midst of this year, Wiley's would be expanding? Our staff seemed to laugh and say it makes sense, despite the craziness. Our downtown location will be staying put, so no worries to our loyal patrons! Cheers to the amazing folks who built Prohibition, and cheers to continuing to find the positivity and hope in 2020!"
Customers and friends can come by to say goodbye to the Leonettis and welcome Wiley during a drop-in-style send-off on Saturday, Sept. 26.

"We'll both be there, and we're looking forward to people stopping by to grab a cocktail and say goodbye to both of us," Jill Leonetti says. "We are really grateful this worked out, and I can't convey enough how much support we got from the community" over the years. 

Tags

Trending

The executive chef of Gilded Unicorn talks growing up in a restaurant-owning family, her favorite foods and more
A tribute to the late "Toots" Hibbert, and other new music we love
How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours
After COVID made Bloomsday "virtual," 25,000 runners are still participating. We talked to a few
Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Lil Sumthin’ Saloon shifts focus to serve Tex-Mex-inspired hot dogs and cocktails to-go

By Chey Scott

A selection of Lil Sumthin's gourmet hot dogs, served in Mexican-style bolillo buns.

The pandemic has caused dramatic increases in food insecurity, but local nonprofits are ready to meet that need

By Chey Scott

Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels Kitchen Supervisor Kristopher Elliott-Klemz, left, and STA Paratransit Driver Suzy Paden load frozen meals for delivery.

Tio’s Taqueria and Spokanewich bring international flavors to downtown’s Crescent Court

By Jeremey Randrup

Street tacos and sandwiches at the two new, connected spots offer a quick food option for downtown workers and shoppers.

First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more!

First Cow, a reviewer turned author, Logic's latest and more! (5)
More »

Latest in Food News

The executive chef of Gilded Unicorn talks growing up in a restaurant-owning family, her favorite foods and more

By Chey Scott

Weaver plans to take Gilded Unicorn's elevated comfort food even higher.

Lil Sumthin’ Saloon shifts focus to serve Tex-Mex-inspired hot dogs and cocktails to-go

By Chey Scott

A selection of Lil Sumthin's gourmet hot dogs, served in Mexican-style bolillo buns.

Wooden City Spokane becomes the second Northwest location for trio who started the restaurant in Tacoma

By Chey Scott

Wooden City co-owners Jon Green (left) and Abe Fox pride themselves on elevated familiar dishes.|YOUNG KWAK photo

Spokane Comedy Club pivots while waiting out restrictions, and Riverfront Park ups its food game

By Chey Scott

The Spokane Comedy Club-turned-Spokane Shake Company boasts 39 milkshake flavors.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Wallace Center of the Universe Craft Beer Pub Crawl Party @ Wallace

Sat., Sept. 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation