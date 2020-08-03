Project: Lighted Patio Planters

This inexpensive, simple DIY is great for beginners who want to add more lighting to their outdoor space without breaking the bank. Health & Home Art Director Ali Blackwood tackled this project in just a few hours — not counting the time it took for the cement to set.

IMPORTANT NOTE: When choosing a planter, It's important to get one that has a wide, flat base so it's not prone to tipping. Make sure to fill it only halfway with cement, leaving room for the soil and plants.

Materials:

Pressure treated 4x4 fencepost

Fast setting concrete mix

Hanging plant brackets

Medium-large planter pot (Plastic or wood)

Plastic sheeting

Potting soil

Flowers

Outdoor string lights

Tools:

Drill

Level

Masking tape

Trowel

1. Tape the level to the side of your fencepost, and hold the post in place, centered in the planter.

2. According to the directions, add the cement and required water to the planter, while holding the fencepost steady (this is a two person job). We used one bag of cement per planter — and it filled up about halfway. Use your trowel to mix the cement as you go, if needed.

3. Brace the fencepost so that it stays level while the cement sets. We braced ours up with tables to hold them in place.

4. Cover the planter with plastic and tape securely — this keeps the top from drying out too quickly so that the cement will set evenly.

5. When the cement is set, drill holes around the side of the pot, just above the cement line. These holes will allow drainage for the plants.

6. Lay down on its side, and attach the plant brackets or hooks to the fencepost. Stand back up.

7. Fill the rest of the planter up with soil, and add plants — we used petunias.