Psychiatric researchers look for possible links between cannabis and mental illness

By

A study released last week identified a connection between an increase in cannabis use disorders and schizophrenia in Denmark.
A study released last week identified a connection between an increase in cannabis use disorders and schizophrenia in Denmark.

Researchers are shining new light on the relationship between cannabis use and a serious mental illness.

A study released last week in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry identified a connection between an increase in cannabis use disorders and schizophrenia in Denmark, where the study took place. Researchers conducted a data analysis on a group of people including everyone born in Denmark before Dec. 31, 2000, who were 16 years old at any point between Jan. 1, 1972, and Dec. 31, 2016. That gave the researchers a pool of more than 7 million individuals.

The study found that the proportion of cases of schizophrenia associated with cannabis use disorder increased three- to fourfold during the past two decades.

In 1995, about two percent of schizophrenia cases in Denmark could be associated with cannabis use disorder, which is a medical term for cannabis addiction. Since 2010, the percentage of schizophrenia diagnoses associated with cannabis use disorder in Denmark has been between 6 and 8 percent. Researchers speculate that an increase in the prevalence of cannabis use, combined with an increase in cannabis potency over the same time span, is contributing to the rise in schizophrenia associated with cannabis use disorder.

The study from Denmark is far from the first to look at the connection between cannabis and schizophrenia. In 2020, researchers from the California Institute of Behavioral Neurosciences & Psychology systematically reviewed previous studies on cannabis and schizophrenia. Of the 12 studies they looked at, 10 showed a causal link between cannabis use and schizophrenia and eight directly implicated THC as the chemical at fault. Many of these studies found only a causal link between cannabis and schizophrenia among people predisposed to developing schizophrenia even without cannabis use.

Conversely, six of the studies looked at in the California study found that CBD could be beneficial in helping treat schizophrenia.

Recently, as stigma and regulations surrounding the plant have lessened, research has increased. That's important, because as stigma and regulations recede, cannabis use has increased as well. Which has led to a need for better understanding of the plant and its effects. This news from Denmark might not be good news, per se, but it's better than not knowing at all. ♦

Trending

We have the know-how — and money — to tackle Spokane's housing crisis
Disney's Jungle Cruise Has Us Considering The Best Theme Park Films
New South Perry Lantern offers eclectic food and craft beer in a restored, historic space
The Festival at Sandpoint returns with outdoor rock, country, blues, R&B, and symphonic concerts for a wide range of tastes
As vaccination rates lag in rural northeast Washington, health officials fear COVID 'onslaught'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Hazy Science"

Tags

Speaking of Research , Health

As vaccination rates lag in rural northeast Washington, health officials fear COVID 'onslaught'

By Wilson Criscione

Range Community Clinic traveled to parts of rural Eastern Washington to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, but demand for vaccinations is dwindling.

A top state health official was fired over a personal email targeting the Spokane Regional Health District for ousting its health officer

By Wilson Criscione

Erika Henry, a top state health official, was fired for an email that called Spokane's health administrator Amelia Clark a "weakling."

From possibly winning $1 million to getting some Hoopfest swag, there are a ton of incentives to get vaccinated

By Samantha Wohlfeil

From possibly winning $1 million to getting some Hoopfest swag, there are a ton of incentives to get vaccinated

DEA is allowing more research of cannabis, but some silly roadblocks remain

By Will Maupin

Government regulations, like allowing only one production facility, have hampered cannabis research for decades.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Two state laws taking effect soon will tweak regulation of Washington's cannabis industry

By Will Maupin

Two state laws taking effect soon will tweak regulation of Washington's cannabis industry

Local budtenders weigh in on their favorite edibles of 2021

By Quinn Welsch

Pioneer Squares from Craft Elixirs

What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

By Will Maupin

What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

When authorities fall out of step with society, false starts to Olympic dreams are inevitable

By Will Maupin

A favorite to medal in the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson will be forced to miss her signature event because of pot.
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Vandal Summer Cinema Series

Vandal Summer Cinema Series

Fridays, Sat., Aug. 21 and Thu., Aug. 26. Continues through Aug. 20

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 29- 4, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation