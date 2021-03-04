Pulled Pork Family Pack: Deconstructing the Dish

The family pack special from TT's includes two pounds of its locally famous pulled pork.

TT's Brewery & Barbecue

4110 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley, ttsbrewerybbq.com, 509-919-4798

Open Tue-Sat from noon-8 pm for dine-in, takeout and delivery

While any choice off the menu is assuredly going to be a home run for barbecue lovers who visit TT's Old Iron Brewery in south Spokane Valley, one of the brewpub's highlights during the Great Dine Out is a hearty, family-style meal kit that makes weeknight dinners a breeze.

The pulled pork family pack special ($39) from TT's includes two pounds of its locally famous pulled pork, two pints of classic sides, plus pickles, house barbecue sauce and four kaiser rolls, making for a terrific option to feed a family of four (or a household of two for two meals).

Inspired by the barbecue flavors of the Carolinas, the meal pack was designed by TT's chef and co-owner Chad White alongside resident pitmaster Colin Barker. The ready-to-eat meal not only tastes delicious, but travels and reheats incredibly well.

"Pulled pork was the first dish we did family-style at TT's, so it surely has the most history for us and our customers," White says. "The fact that pulled pork is at the heart of barbecue as a traditional family favorite is very important to the success of this dish."

When it comes to choosing which two house-made sides to pair with the pork, White suggests TT's popular banana pudding pie. Other options include a classic potato salad, mac and cheese, cornbread with honey butter, smoked pinto beans with brisket, and coleslaw. Can't decide on just two? Add on any extras, from a single serving or cup, up to a pint (8 ounces) or quart (32 ounces).

For the adults, don't forget some beer, all made on site under the careful watch of TT's head brewer Rachel Nalley and co-owner/brewer Travis Thosath. With a wide selection of easy-drinking beers that perfectly complement its barbecue offerings, choices range from IPAs to ales, ambers to stouts, and beyond. A 32-ounce crowler to go is $8, and a 64-ounce growler is $20. Some brews are also available in 16-ounce can four-packs. Find out what's currently on tap, and order online for takeout or delivery on TT's ordering website.