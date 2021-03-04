Sponsored Content

Pulled Pork Family Pack: Deconstructing the Dish

The family pack special from TT's includes two pounds of its locally famous pulled pork.
TT's Brewery & Barbecue
4110 S. Bowdish Rd., Spokane Valley, ttsbrewerybbq.com, 509-919-4798
Open Tue-Sat from noon-8 pm for dine-in, takeout and delivery

While any choice off the menu is assuredly going to be a home run for barbecue lovers who visit TT's Old Iron Brewery in south Spokane Valley, one of the brewpub's highlights during the Great Dine Out is a hearty, family-style meal kit that makes weeknight dinners a breeze.

The pulled pork family pack special ($39) from TT's includes two pounds of its locally famous pulled pork, two pints of classic sides, plus pickles, house barbecue sauce and four kaiser rolls, making for a terrific option to feed a family of four (or a household of two for two meals).

Inspired by the barbecue flavors of the Carolinas, the meal pack was designed by TT's chef and co-owner Chad White alongside resident pitmaster Colin Barker. The ready-to-eat meal not only tastes delicious, but travels and reheats incredibly well.

"Pulled pork was the first dish we did family-style at TT's, so it surely has the most history for us and our customers," White says. "The fact that pulled pork is at the heart of barbecue as a traditional family favorite is very important to the success of this dish."

When it comes to choosing which two house-made sides to pair with the pork, White suggests TT's popular banana pudding pie. Other options include a classic potato salad, mac and cheese, cornbread with honey butter, smoked pinto beans with brisket, and coleslaw. Can't decide on just two? Add on any extras, from a single serving or cup, up to a pint (8 ounces) or quart (32 ounces).

For the adults, don't forget some beer, all made on site under the careful watch of TT's head brewer Rachel Nalley and co-owner/brewer Travis Thosath. With a wide selection of easy-drinking beers that perfectly complement its barbecue offerings, choices range from IPAs to ales, ambers to stouts, and beyond. A 32-ounce crowler to go is $8, and a 64-ounce growler is $20. Some brews are also available in 16-ounce can four-packs. Find out what's currently on tap, and order online for takeout or delivery on TT's ordering website.

The Great Dine Out
Spokane’s police contract shows cops and police reform advocates can agree; it just might take a very, very long time
The MAC's spring exhibit of costumes from hit British period drama Downton Abbey includes local tie-ins and a special collab
The contrast between our first and 45th presidents could not be clearer
From Marilyn Monroe to Malcolm McDowell: Great performances the Oscars ignored
