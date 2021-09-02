Question of the Week

What's been your top moment of summer 2021?

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Matthew Weaver: I got to visit an emu ranch in Montana.

Dale Damron: Camping on the rim of Flaming Gorge during a rainstorm. Magical.

David Eidy: That time I got to go outside without a mask.

Blaise Barshaw: Traveling and seeing my family and starting Camp Taps Spokane!

Chris Leigh: The four days of cooler weather without smoke.

Neal Schindler: Brunch at The New Moon Co-op Cafe in Olympia was up there. As was watching Son of Godzilla with my son, who, as it happens, looooves all things Godzilla.

Wilma McMahon: Took three of my grandkids on a 3,200-mile trip to visit Yellowstone, Mesa Verde and the Grand Canyon.

Andrew Scheldt: Dirt bike riding in the mountains before all the smoke and fires. Looking forward to snowmobiling season, and when it's safe to get back into the backcountry.

Eric Reis: Seeing Primus at the new Riverfront Pavilion. My first concert in a year and a half. Excellent show at an amazing venue.

Marie Anderson: The ending. It was brutally hot this summer.

Mike Ferguson: The light at the end of the tunnel...

Joel Crow: Day trip to Sandpoint.

Kate Pogue Rau: Our first post-Covid (oh, so naive!) concert, her first post-Covid concert, the venue's first: Brandi Carlile at the KettleHouse Amphitheater, on the most beautiful warm summer night. You could feel the buzz as the crowd (and musicians) vacillated between tears and laughter, just so happy to be there as the sun set behind the mountains. Pure magic.

Corey Marcoux: Getting vaccinated. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Question of the Week"

Tags

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia shakes hands with an unidentified man sitting in his tent at Coeur d'Alene Park.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Gov. Jay Inslee injects himself in the nick of time

By Gary Crooks

The most courageous governor in the nation?

Readers react to "Leading By Example" in which we asked more than 65 local leaders if they were vaccinated

Rob Chase, Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Heather Scott: One is unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one won't tell us.

Does your mother know? Often, she doesn't

By Tara Roberts

You gotta jump back in the pool.

Question of the Week

Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia shakes hands with an unidentified man sitting in his tent at Coeur d'Alene Park.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Thing that is Floating Toward Us

By Laura Read

Laura Read is a poet and educator.

Readers respond to the Spokane GOP's statement on Matt Shea, and to a new development in Browne's Addition

Rep. Matt Shea was linked to "domestic terrorism" in a report commissioned by state lawmakers.

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

By Josh Kelety

The founder of a new alternative transportation advocacy group seeks to make Spokane more friendly for cyclists, pedestrians and others

Readers respond to the Inlander cover story on the future of the Spokane Transit Authority

Riders board an STA southbound route 4 bus at the STA Plaza.
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon

American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 2- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation