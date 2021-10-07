Question of the Week

Are there any celebrities you used to admire, but after some serious allegations about their behavior came to light, you've stopped being a fan of?

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts. - WALTER CICCHETTI PHOTO
Walter Cicchetti photo
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Mark Cuilla: Amy Schumer, Al Franken, Matt Lauer, Sherman Alexie

Michael Benton: [British comedian] Ken Dodd

Michael Smith: Bill Cosby, R Kelly

Joshua Vander Plaats: Pretty much every "Christian" that I was raised by. Turns out Christianity has always just been a system of perpetuating abuse.

Stacumz Brown: Marilyn Manson was a staple in regular music rotation since I was about 15 (in my late 30s now) but have wiped him from my daily collections.

Kevin Kelly: The MyPillow guy

Ric Meyer: R. Kelly

Tyler Magee: Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer

Gail Golden-Flynn: Michael Jackson

Robert Stonhenge: Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Brad Pitt, David Letterman, Asia Argento, Pee Wee Herman

Sheridan Robak: JK Rowling

Jessica Ludlam: Johnny Depp ♦

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
