Question of the Week

Mark Cuilla: Amy Schumer, Al Franken, Matt Lauer, Sherman Alexie
Michael Benton: [British comedian] Ken Dodd
Michael Smith: Bill Cosby, R Kelly
Joshua Vander Plaats: Pretty much every "Christian" that I was raised by. Turns out Christianity has always just been a system of perpetuating abuse.
Stacumz Brown: Marilyn Manson was a staple in regular music rotation since I was about 15 (in my late 30s now) but have wiped him from my daily collections.
Kevin Kelly: The MyPillow guy
Ric Meyer: R. Kelly
Tyler Magee: Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer
Gail Golden-Flynn: Michael Jackson
Robert Stonhenge: Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Brad Pitt, David Letterman, Asia Argento, Pee Wee Herman
Sheridan Robak: JK Rowling
Jessica Ludlam: Johnny Depp ♦