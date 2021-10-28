Question of the Week

What is the best and/or worst Halloween candy?

Darlene R Arnold: The worst Halloween candy is the bottom-of-grandma's-purse hard candies, like the strawberries or mints. Only thing more disappointing than that was getting a gospel tract rubber banded to Smarties or raisins.

L.A. Wold: Controversial statement: I loved the black-and-orange-wrapped peanut butter taffy. I don't pass those out though. Full-size candy giver here.

Ian Nordstrom: As a kid with a peanut allergy, I learned how to trade my Butterfingers for Milky Ways and my 100 Grands for Skittles. I soon realized that different kids valued different candies differently, and this secondary market could be optimized to my advantage. Looking back on it now, it seems like no coincidence that I became an economist with a chocolate addiction.

CarLy Haney: I LOVE CANDY CORN, THERE I SAID IT.

Pier Sanna: Anything with nuts is out, when offered a choice (chocolate v. neon anything); the kids who came to my door picked neon leaving us with the chocolate.

Carlie Harding Lee: Best: Reese's Cups (because chocolate + pb is the ultimate combo). Worst: Sweet Tarts (because they taste like tart chalk).

Steve Kelly: Only one candy that is both the best and the worst, depending on your tastes: CANDY CORN!

Angela Lalonde: Twix is one of the best. Last candy eaten were the Dum Dum lollipops.

Adela Sussman: The worst, imo, is candy corn.

Charlotte Rogers Thacker: Candy Corn [worst]. Snickers and Reeses you can enjoy the whole year. Candy Corn is fresh only for Halloween.

Alex Cox: The best candy is no candy, it's full of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. Give the little monsters low sodium beef jerky and organic trail mix instead. ♦

