Question of the Week

Houston Eymann: Steven Gray (Honorable mention to Williams, Goss, Turiaf, Ravio and Bouldin.)
Brian D. Witty: So many greats, but my favorite is probably Matt Bouldin. Close second: Jeff Brown. Solid Zags that were amazing ball players despite their relative lack of athleticism.
Ric Meyer: Adam Morrison
Eric Reis: [Przemek] Karnowski. He anchored the first team to make it to the finals.
Rob Engley: John Stockton, but Adam Morrison was really good during his years with Zags, too.
Haley Fink: Rui [Hachimura]!!!
Katherine Eleanor: Ronny Turiaf!! I love that man; great player and wonderful attitude.
Andrew Vangrimbergen: Mike Hart! The original glue guy!
Carrie Pettibone: I have a lot of favorite players, but Jeremy Pargo is my pick!
Shamra Andrews: John Stockton — my Dad went to Gonzaga when he did.
Terry Duffy: ONE? Are you kidding me? I've been a fan for 40 years... I have a favorite all-time dream team... But ONE? Can't do it. Favorite fan, EASY. MOM.
James Baird: Gotta be Casey Calvary for nostalgic slipper-still-fits value. But they've all been pretty rad.
Emily Clavel: Matt Santangelo
Lyne Nagele: Robert Sacre ♦