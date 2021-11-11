Question of the Week

What's your favorite thing about winter?

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Kicken Westerlund: Skiing! Mt. Spokane is close and so fun! Sledding and building forts for snowball fights with the kids are also great! There is no reason to hide and hibernate away the winter season. Buy a pair of used skates and play hockey on one of the frozen lakes!

Adela Sussman: Fresh white snowfall!!

Emily Clyde: The end.

Sally Jo Clapper: Witnessing the excitement and joy of a snowy day in the eyes of my grandson. It absolutely forces me to remember my own excitement when I was a kid. A kid loving snow. A good perspective to have during our annual winter season. I used to be pretty grumpy about winter. This newer attitude makes me far less grumpy for months and months and months.

Margy Levernier Motsinger: Nothing! I'll take every season over winter.

Todd Lalley: Ski season!! When you learn to have fun in the winter, you look forward to enjoying it.

Alice Nelson: Staying inside with a good book and a mug of tea.

Anne Howat Sinclair: Darker, colder days make outside efforts all the more exhilarating and rewarding. Leaving the house can take considerable effort to overcome inertia. The candle burns brighter for the season. Everything feels like an adventure.

Arnie Campbell: Skiing fresh snow on a beautiful mountain on a beautiful day!

Kat Panza: Christmas... and then it can be spring on Jan. 1st.

Sandy Lodge: Love seeing fresh new snow in the morning, it makes everything look so pretty and clean. Hate driving in it though, too many nitwits drive too fast in it.

Tee Mitch: How fresh and clean the world looks after four or five inches of snow. And that's it.

Joe Pekala: It's not hot and dry, and the state's not on fire. ♦

All Comment »

