Question of the Week

What's your favorite video game of all time?

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Angela Lalonde: Katamari Forever. Rolling up items, including worlds, to reach certain goals, can be exciting or calming depending on your mood.

Alex Cox: The Witcher 3. An immersive storytelling masterpiece that throws the very worst (and the best) of humanity right in your face. It's bloody, beautiful and inspiring. I suppose the original Mass Effect trilogy would be a close second for similar reasons.

Wale Lakeru: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo are craftsmen of the highest order when it comes to level design. They essentially took that, and multiplied it by 50 with this new iteration of Hyrule. Coupled with outstanding AI, great battle mechanics, a beautiful soundtrack, tight controls, and clever dungeons. It just takes the cake for me, personally.

Madison McElroy: Superliminal comes to mind. The mechanics are so interesting and visually it's so fun (and challenging). Plus, the narrative throughout always gets me emotional at the end. Very thoughtful game.

Related
How video games conquered the sting of death &mdash; and taught me the secret of failure

How video games conquered the sting of death — and taught me the secret of failure

Derek Dobell: World of Warcraft and the Diablo series — kind of owe it all to Blizzard.

Kevin Kelly: Metal Gear Solid 2 is the Citizen Kane of video games

Ted Hill: Asteroids Deluxe. With the shield instead of the earlier "hyperspace" that always got you killed

Brandon Warren: Kingdom Hearts and the EA Sports NHL series.

Madison Andrus: Zelda Breath of the Wild. No explanation needed.

Dave Nordby: Pong really rocked it. I am too busy reading books to expand my mind than to play video games!

Timothy Brown: Metroid Prime or Resident Evil 4

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of Peeps

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

John Stockton, back in the day.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Question of the Week

Dune
More »

Latest in Columns & Letters

Even in trying times, myriad reasons to count our blessings

By Inga Laurent

Mount Spokane overlooks a community full of things to be thankful for.

Americans like to think our wealthiest fellow citizens are "just like us," but it's never been the reality

By Lawrence B. A. Hatter

Just your normal, average, regular space-traveling billionaire.

Question of the Week

Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Collective, decisive action on multiple fronts is the only way Spokane will successfully confront homelessness

By Jac Archer

A tent city in front of Spokane City Hall after a protest against the sit-lie ordinance in December 2018.
More »

Readers also liked…

Cathy McMorris Rodgers has forsworn fidelity to the Constitution to secure her own political future

By Steven A. Smith

Time to take off the gloves when it comes to challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

That Dog Has a Problem

By Ben Kuntz

That Dog Has a Problem

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

By Edmundo M. Aguilar

Unmasking the Monster in Us: Collectively, we must understand that we are all in this together

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020

By Jacob H. Fries

The poisonous scourge of bogus information grows in 2020
More Columns & Letters »
All Comment »

Things To Do

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 18-24, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation