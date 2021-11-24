Question of the Week

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.

Charmaine Rae: An R2-D2 coffee press. Still have no idea who sent it.

Matthew Weaver: Shoutout to the Ghostbusters firehouse when I was a kid! #whoyagonnacall

Maggie Fisher: A garbage can. My husband gave me a garbage can to throw my birth control in, Christmas 2018, so we could start our family. Our little girl is 2 now!

Rachele Nichols: Given = Photo album filled with old, some forgotten memories all labeled and organized.

Wendy Carroll: My son. The birth mother chose us to adopt her baby the week before Christmas. That was the best gift ever.

Alex Cox: I received a bag of oddly shaped gummy worms delivered to my door from a secret admirer. They were delicious.

Lauren Morrow: An experience gift to an aerial park + ziplining.

Birdie Byrd: A new suitcase and a trip to Ireland for St. Patrick's day.

Dee A. McFarlin: A gorgeous palomino horse named Echo!

Jesse Quintana: My newborn daughter on Christmas. ♦