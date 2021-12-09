Question of the Week

What one thing would you add to your workplace to convince people to work there?

click to enlarge Every week, we ask our followers on social media to share their thoughts.
Angela Lalonde: Increase in the wage.

Brenda Swader-Doggett: Nice people.

Ashley McNeil: Wages that pay enough to live comfortably, a predictable schedule, and good benefits.

Kicken Westerlund: Free day care.

Steven Kale: Janitorial services.

Heather Wallace: An administration with integrity

Donna Sellers: On-site day care.

Alecia Cräwförd: A paycheck and a puppy.

Clyde Herrington: Better pay. FIRST!

Michele Bowman: Espresso. No more Keurig!

Jim Reincke: Weekly massages. Yeah, that would be pretty awesome.

Matthew Weaver: Um. Nothing. I'm already there!!!

Kat Panza: Good health benefits at a low cost.

Fred DeFord: Everyone says money or something similar to living wage, but everyone wants more of that. There is only one correct answer to the question: How much money is enough? The answer: more! Paying someone $400k per year only results in them wanting $500k. How about an improved work environment? A few more employees so that the thin herd isn't worked too hard, and taking a day off here and there doesn't take an act of Congress? Or a paid lunch hour? Better yet, provide a good lunch regularly? ♦

Speaking of Peeps

The Beatles: Get Back inspires some thoughts.

