Question of the Week

Angela Lalonde: Increase in the wage.
Brenda Swader-Doggett: Nice people.
Ashley McNeil: Wages that pay enough to live comfortably, a predictable schedule, and good benefits.
Kicken Westerlund: Free day care.
Steven Kale: Janitorial services.
Heather Wallace: An administration with integrity
Donna Sellers: On-site day care.
Alecia Cräwförd: A paycheck and a puppy.
Clyde Herrington: Better pay. FIRST!
Michele Bowman: Espresso. No more Keurig!
Jim Reincke: Weekly massages. Yeah, that would be pretty awesome.
Matthew Weaver: Um. Nothing. I'm already there!!!
Kat Panza: Good health benefits at a low cost.
Fred DeFord: Everyone says money or something similar to living wage, but everyone wants more of that. There is only one correct answer to the question: How much money is enough? The answer: more! Paying someone $400k per year only results in them wanting $500k. How about an improved work environment? A few more employees so that the thin herd isn't worked too hard, and taking a day off here and there doesn't take an act of Congress? Or a paid lunch hour? Better yet, provide a good lunch regularly? ♦