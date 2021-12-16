Question of the Week

What holiday song do you never need to hear again?

Madison McElroy: "Baby It's Cold Outside." The vibe is too sus.

Lavina Houchen: That horrid Mariah Carey song...although I work in retail, and I'm getting pretty sick of hearing every version of "Santa Baby" ever...ew, and every version of "Last Christmas."

Jo Kemme: "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey or any Mariah Carey Christmas song for that matter.

Annie Busch: "Do They Know It's Christmas"... Band Aid. Understand raising $ for charity, but seriously... "There is no snow in Africa this year... do they know it's Christmas time at all?" Stabbing myself in the ear thinking about that song...

Michael J. Salsbury: "Carol of the Bells" by Mannheim Steamroller. This is the music of sinister robots.

Caya Berndt: Michael Bublé schmoozing up to Santa Claus asking for a Mercedes and a Rolex like he's some sort of Wolf of Wall Street grifter can go.

Debra Rose: I must really love Christmas music! I can't think of any that they play too much. That's how you learn the words!

Sara Hite: "Last Christmas." Every version is WAY too overplayed, but especially from Taylor Swift. She cannot hit a single note. It's like nails on a chalkboard!

Birdie Byrd: "The 12 Days of Christmas." The only reason why I DO NOT want to hear this song is because as kid that was 10 years old, I had to do the whole d*mn song in American Sign Language. UGHH!!!!!!!!!!

Scott Hoagland: "Last Christmas," just don't like it. "Christmas Shoes"...maudlin to the Nth degree. "So This Is Christmas"...Yoko Ono's voice. Nuff said.

Rusty Shackle Ford: Toby Keith has released two Christmas albums, which is two albums too many. What's worse than Tobee Keef ruining your ears with non-Christmas music? Tobee Keef singing Christmas music! ♦

